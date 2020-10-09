Warren a key cog at receiver

Arkansas receiver De’Vion Warren caught four passes for a career-high 100 yards and scored a touchdown in the Razorbacks’ 21-14 victory at No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday. “He’s a valuable part of our football team,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- De'Vion Warren has seen a lot of losing during his University of Arkansas football career.

The senior played a huge role in winning on Saturday however, as the senior from Monroe, La., caught four passes for a career-high 100 yards in the Razorbacks' 21-14 victory at No. 16 Mississippi State. The win snapped Arkansas' 20-game SEC losing streak

Warren had a 52-yard catch in the second quarter, caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Feleipe Franks later in the quarter, then added a critical 11-yard catch with about 1:40 remaining on a third-and-8 play to the Mississippi State 24.

Warren, who has been a standout kickoff returner, including a 100-yard touchdown against Auburn as a freshman in 2017, said he bided his time waiting to become a mainstay on offense.

"I've always been told that when you get a chance you make the most of the opportunity," Warren said. "This year that's what I've done. Just made the best of what I can do to help the team and just so happened it has happened to be more at receiver than special teams."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he considered Warren, who plays behind Treylon Burks in the slot, as another starter.

"He's a valuable part of our football team," Pittman said on his radio show Wednesday. "He's one of the guys we have who can separate. He can cut his routes off, gets separation. And he can run. I think they shaved off the defender and he became wide open on his touchdown catch.

"He's a great kid and he really works hard. We were fortunate he was on the team when we got here."

Offensive tackle Myron Cunningham described Warren as locked in.

"He's a guy that just comes to practice every day, no matter the circumstances, and just works his butt off," Cunningham said. "As a senior, that's what you want your young guys to look up to. Just someone that fights, strains to the last little bit, and that helped us this last weekend to get the win."

Britt out

Auburn linebacker K.J. Britt will reportedly undergo surgery today to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb and will miss Saturday's game against Arkansas, according to AL.com.

"Obviously K.J. Britt, in my opinion, is one heck of a football player," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said on his Thursday video call. "It would be very disappointing for Auburn and for us. We want their best players to play. ... That's sad news. It really is because K.J.'s a good player and a really good person."

Britt is one of several key players on both teams who is batting injuries. Auburn running back Shaun Shivers, receivers Eli Stove and Seth Williams and cornerback Jaylin Simpson have missed time recently and are questionable for Saturday.

For Arkansas, tailback Rakeem Boyd, receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Montaric Brown are questionable after coming out of last week's win at Mississippi State. Additionally, defensive end Dorian Gerald missed last week with an ankle injury and appears doubtful for Saturday.

"Mo, he's getting better," Pittman said, referencing Brown. "And Burks, he's also improving."

Trelon Smith would get the start if Boyd, an 1,133-yard rusher last year, is unable to play.

Three in a row

Arkansas will face three consecutive opponents ranked in the top 20 of The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since late in the 2014 season.

The Razorbacks split their first two games against No. 4 Georgia (37-10 loss), and at No. 16 Mississippi State (21-14 win) and now face No. 13 Auburn on the road Saturday.

The 2014 team took on No. 1 Mississippi State (17-10 loss), No. 20 LSU (17-0 win), No. 8 Ole Miss (30-0 win) and No. 17 Missouri (21-14 loss) in succession in the final four regular-season games.

The 2016 Razorbacks played five consecutive teams in the AP Top 25, losing to No. 1 Alabama, at No. 21 Auburn and to No. 24 LSU and defeating No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 11 Florida.

69, 70

Nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. had a 69-yard interception return in the first quarter that was the first such score for Arkansas since safety Santos Ramirez brought a tipped pass back 24 yards for a touchdown in a 31-10 win over No. 11 Florida in 2016.

Brooks' scoring play was the longest interception return for a touchdown by the Razorbacks since Henre' Toliver brought one back 70 yards against Alcorn State on Oct. 1, 2016, in Little Rock.

Two years prior to that, Rohan Gaines had a 100-yard return in a 30-0 win over No. 8 Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks have had 69-yard defensive scores in Mississippi the last two years, as Kam Curl returned a fumble at Ole Miss last year that distance.

Non-offensive TD

The Tigers have a 19-1 record when scoring a non-offensive touchdown during the Gus Malzahn era. That impressive record includes the Tigers' 34-3 win over Arkansas in 2018, when Noah Igbinoghene returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score.

Auburn was 19-0 when scoring a defensive or special teams touchdown under Malzahn until last bowl season, when Igbinoghene had another 96-yard kickoff return touchdown in the Tigers' 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

Big numbers

Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium ranks 11th in the country with a capacity of 87,451. However, due to covid-19 restrictions, seating will be capped at 17,490 for Saturday's game against Arkansas.

The Tigers rank seventh in home-winning percentage at Jordan-Hare with a record of 331-84-7 for a .792 winning percentage that trails only Alabama (.831), Boise State (.829), Georgia Southern (.828), Marshall (.827), Oklahoma (.813) and Penn State (.801).

Time off

Arkansas opponents Georgia and Mississippi State held the ball for an average of 36:03 per game, while the Razorbacks have an average time of possession of 23:57, which ranks 71st in the FBS among 74 football playing teams.

Coach Sam Pittman lamented the 12 three-and-out possessions the Razorbacks have had in 30 offensive possessions, but he said the nature of coordinator Kendal Briles' offensive system won't be changing.

"You know, the way we run our offense, I'm not sure we'll ever win the time of possession battle," Coach Sam Pittman said.

Auburn ties

Coach Gus Malzahn has four former Auburn players on his coaching staff, led by standout tailback Carnell Williams, who works with the running backs. Fort Smith native Kodi Burns, an Auburn quarterback and receiver, serves as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Rodney Garner, a 31-year SEC assistant, is associate head coach and defensive line coach, and Travis Williams is co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Call crew

The ESPN crew assigned to the game will consist of Taylor Zarzour on play by play, former Georgia offensive lineman Matt Stinchcomb as color analyst, and Lauren Sister for sideline reports.

Going for 20

Auburn has six offensive plays for 20-plus yards, while the Razorbacks have six, too.

The Tigers' longest offensive play of the season has been a 32-yard pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams in the opener against Kentucky, and it is their only offensive snap of 30-plus yards.

Arkansas has two plays of 40-plus yards.

Splits

Six of seven teams in the SEC West will carry 1-1 records into the third week of the SEC calendar, trailing No. 2 Alabama (2-0) by a game. On the other side of the conference, the balance is not as strong. Georgia, Florida and Tennessee are all 2-0, while the other four teams -- Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt -- are all 0-2.