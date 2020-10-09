Williamson receives offer from Arkansas

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman has extended an offer to Little Rock Christian junior forward Creed Williamson, the son of former Razorback great and NBA standout Corliss Williamson.

Williamson, 6-8, 225 pounds, received an offer from St. John's and former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson on Wednesday to go along with others from Oral Roberts and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He's also drawing interest from Kansas and Southern Miss.

"It was pretty exciting considering my dad went there," Williamson said. "When I was younger, I always looked up to my dad and still do. I always watched the Razorbacks play."

He averaged 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 68% from the floor as a sophomore with the Warriors. Williamson expected to showcase his talent during spring and summer basketball with the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks, but covid-19 canceled those plans.

"It's pretty surprising considering the situation we're in with covid," he said of his Arkansas offer.

Despite the lack of opportunities to play, Williamson said Musselman was able to see enough to extend an offer.

"He said he liked how I had improved from last year and had seen video of all the workouts I've had," Williamson said.

Williamson is the sixth in-state junior to receive an offer from the Razorbacks. Arkansas previously extended offers to guards Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion, Nick Smith Jr., Javion Guy-King and forward Kel'el Ware.