Mountain Home woman, 25, accused of stabbing boyfriend over broken headphones

A 25-year-old woman arrested Friday in Mountain Home is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest over broken headphones, police said.

Breanna Perrine was arrested near Mountain Home Church of Christ, 380 N. College St., and charged with felony second-degree battery, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers with the Mountain Home Police Department responded Friday morning to a stabbing call and found the victim on the ground at a pavilion behind the church, the affidavit states. The victim, who wasn’t named in the affidavit, was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities said the victim told officers that his girlfriend had become angry over her headphones being broken, and that she stabbed him in the chest.

Officers who questioned Perrine said she had a bloody knife in the front pocket of her sweatshirt, according to the affidavit.

Perrine was taken to the Baxter County jail, where an online inmate roster showed she remained Friday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bond.