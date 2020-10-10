Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterback

ARKANSAS Feleipe Franks (39-64-2, 412 yards, 3 TD, 60.9% completions) did a good job not throwing into risky areas in the upset at MSU. The 6-6 senior is 10th in the SEC in passer rating (124.24) and passing ypg (206.0). Franks has converted first downs with his legs, most on called runs. KJ Jefferson (1-2, 3 yards) appeared overeager to keep on 4th down at the goal line last week.

AUBURN Bo Nix (37-67-1, 410 yards, 3 TD, 55.2% completions), now under the tutelage of former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, has remarkably similar stats to Franks vs. comparable competition, including UGA. Nix is 13th in SEC passer rating (118.41) and 11th with 205 ypg. Nix has 7 pass and 4 rushing TDs in 5 career SEC home games.

ADVANTAGE None

Running back

ARKANSAS Rakeem Boyd (19-49, 2.6 ypc), who is questionable, would be a big key. Georgia got traction in its run game behind a young OL vs. Auburn, so the Hogs might find room. Trelon Smith (20-86, 4.3 ypc) did well in relief last week. A'Montae Spivey would have great incentive being back near home after being left in Fayetteville last week for academic reasons.

AUBURN Auburn's Tank Bigsby, a 6-foot, 204-pound freshman, led the Tigers in rushing (31), receiving (68) and return yardage (72) in a tame team effort at Georgia. QB Bo Nix is the second-leading rusher (16-42), followed by D.J. Williams (8-21), who has the lone rushing TD. The Tigers will use Shaun Shivers (6-29) and WR Eli Stove (1-7), if they're healthy, to test Arkansas' edges.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers

ARKANSAS After a big opening game, Treylon Burks (8-112, 1 TD) was off rhythm before injuring his knee last week. De'Vion Warren (5-128, 1) is coming off a 100-yard performance. Mike Woods (6-69) and Trey Knox (4-34) were the top outside threats in Week 2. Tight ends Hudson Henry (4-20, 1), who caught his first career TD last week, and Blake Kern (1-9) are showing improvement.

AUBURN 6-6 threat Seth Williams (9-146, 2) was dinged up last week after scoring twice vs. Kentucky in the opener. Anthony Schwartz (11-97) leads the team in catches and is a threat on reverses. Eli Stove (4-55, 1), Kobe Hudson (1-18) and Ze'Vian Capers (1-17) contribute, and John Samuel Shenker (1-2) is the top option at tight end.

ADVANTAGE Auburn

Offensive line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks will look to establish their running game and improve tempo this week behind LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Noah Gatlin. Top backups are 2019 starters RT Dalton Wagner and LG/C Ty Clary, who missed a lot of preseason camp with quarantine and an illness that wasn't covid-19.

AUBURN The Auburn starting front, led by former Louisiana Tech coach Jack Bicknell, has come under fire after averaging 65 rushing yards per game thus far. LT Alec Jackson, LG Tashawn Manning, C Nick Brahms, RG Brandon Council and RT Brodarius Hamm average 6-4, 318 pounds. All five starters are redshirt juniors. Austin Troxell could get a shot at LT this week.

ADVANTAGE None

DEFENSE

Defensive line

ARKANSAS DT Jonathan Marshall (5 tackles, 1 hurry) had a big game vs. MSU, rotating with Isaiah Nichols (3) and Xavier Kelly (2) in a 3-man front. DE Zach Williams (13, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack) is off to a good start, and Eric Gregory (6) contributes. Mataio Soli returned last week, Julius Coates (1) is expected back today and Dorian Gerald (4, 1.5 sacks) is questionable. Taurean Carter (2) has also earned time.

AUBURN Big Kat Bryant (1) has a great name but not many stats yet in the DE rotation. Tyrone Truesdell (7) and DaQuan Newkirk (11, 2 TFL, 1 sack) are the top interior players. Colby Wooden (9, 1 TFL, 1 hurry), Zykevious Walker (2) and Derick Hall (2) work on the edges. Marquis Burks (2) and T.D. Moultry (2) have also gotten some run.

ADVANTAGE Auburn

Linebackers

ARKANSAS Bumper Pool (31, 1 TFL, 3 PBU) is the reigning Bronko Nagurski Award player of the week and the co-SEC defensive player of the week. He leads the FBS with 15.5 tackles per game. He and Grant Morgan (28, 0.5 TFL, 1 PBU) lead SEC duos with 59 stops. Hayden Henry (4) and Andrew Parker (1) have gotten playing time, while Deon Edwards had a huge muffed punt recovery late last week.

AUBURN K.J. Britt (23, 1 TFL), a 6-foot, 243-pound bruiser and returning first-team All-SEC pick, has drawn praise from Sam Pittman. Britt played through a thumb injury last week but is out today. The top outside backer is Owen Pappoe (13, 1 sack, 1 FR). Zakoby McClain (19, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack) has a 15-yard sack. Chandler Wooten picked off the Hogs' fake punt in 2019.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

ARKANSAS Safety Joe Foucha (5, 2 INT, 0.5 TFL) is the co-SEC defensive player of the week. Jalen Catalon (22, 1 PBU, 1 FF), Simeon Blair (9, 2 PBU) and Myles Slusher (3, 1 FR) are also at safety. Nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. (7, 1 INT) just had his best game. Behind Jerry Jacobs (11) there are questions at CB about the health of Montaric Brown (6, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU) and availability of others. Hudson Clark (2) played well. Can others contribute?

AUBURN Roger McCreary (6, 1 INT, 3 PBU), Jaylin Simpson (4, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) and Nehemiah Pritchett (3, 1 PBU) are the top CBs. Jamien Sherwood (17, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 1 hurry) and Smoke Monday (13) are active at safety. After Monday was ejected for targeting in the first half last week, Jordyn Peters (15, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) and Zion Puckett (5) played. Christian Tutt (4, 0.5 TFL) is the "star" nickel.

ADVANTAGE None

Special teams

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have used specialty punting with George Caratan (45.7 avg.), Sam Loy (40.3) and Reid Bauer (38). The Hogs are 58th in net punting (38.2). PK A.J. Reed (1 of 1 FGs, 4 of 4 PATs) has been solid. Arkansas has not had much in the way of returns. Kickoff man Vito Calvaruso is 4 of 8 on touchbacks and has 2 tackles. Coverage units were better in last week than in the opener.

AUBURN Auburn PK Anders Carlson has made eight consecutive FGs, the longest streak of his career. Carlson, who has 3 touchbacks in 8 kickoffs, is No. 14 in all-time scoring at Auburn with 200 points. Aidan Marshall (44.0) and Oscar Chapman (40.0) have rotated at punter. Tank Bigsby (20.4 KOR average) will probably return kicks with Shivers ailing.

ADVANTAGE Auburn

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks lifted a huge burden with last week's upset road win at Mississippi State, which sometimes leads to a substandard performance the next week. Think of Mississippi State's showing last week after their big upset at No. 6 LSU as an example. However, another salty defensive effort would put a lot of pressure on the Gus Malzahn/Chad Morris offensive designs.

AUBURN The Tigers are feeling some heat after scoring six points in a loss at Georgia. The defense has also given up more rushing yards than Kevin Steele units have in recent seasons. Auburn will play in front of 17,000-plus fans, clearly an advantage. Who can play the best in a downpour might come into play depending on the track of Hurricane Delta.

ADVANTAGE Auburn