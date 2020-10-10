Auburn downs Arkansas with late FG, controversial finish

Auburn's Anders Carlson (26) kicks the go-ahead field goal against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won 30-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

— Anders Carlson made the most of his second chance, hitting a 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to lift No. 13 Auburn to a 30-28 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) narrowly avoided a second straight loss, with drama and uncertainty continuing right up to that winning kick.

Facing third and 1, Bo Nix couldn't handle the snap, picked it up and spiked the ball — appearing slightly behind him — to draw an intentional grounding flag. The play was reviewed and upheld.

This time Carlson delivered after missing a 34-yard field goal wide right with 2:38 left. Auburn’s defense had forced a three and out, and the Tigers got the ball back at the 45 of the Razorbacks.

Arkansas tried a couple of laterals after a short catch that didn't go far on the final play. The Razorbacks were aiming for a second straight upset of a ranked team after last week's win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State snapped a 20-game SEC skid.

The Tigers survived a week after getting dominated 27-6 by No. 3 Georgia. Freshman Tank Bigsby ran for 146 yards and caught four passes for 16 yards.

Feleipe Franks, who passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns, made two huge plays to help Arkansas to a 28-27 lead with 5:29 left.

First, he hit Mike Woods for an 11-yard gain on fourth down. The next play he launched a 30-yard touchdown pass to De'Vion Warren. Trelon Smith ran for 81 yards and had 78 yards receiving.

A botched snap on the first Arkansas point-after attempt left the Razorbacks to go for 2 — and fail — twice.