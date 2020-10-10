Auburn nicks Hogs with kick at the end, wins 30-28

With 2:16 left in the game, the University of Arkansas punted to Auburn with a 28-27 lead and designs on a second consecutive SEC road upset.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, the punt return and a 5-yard penalty put the Tigers at the Arkansas' 45 while needing only a field goal.

After bogging down after scoring 17 unanswered points to start the game, Auburn's offense led by former UA coach Chad Morris did just enough to set up Anders Carlson's game-winning 39-yard field goal with 7 seconds left for a 30-28 victory.

Carlson's kick came on the play after a controversial play where Nix fumbled the snap, picked it up to spike the ball and was called for intentional grounding. The Razorbacks argued that since he spiked the ball behind him, it should have been a fumble. On replay, the intentional grounding held and Auburn (2-1) kicked the field goal.

Arkansas had fought back from deficits of 17-0, 20-12 and 27-18 to take a 28-27 lead on De'Vion Warren's 30-yard TD pass from Franks with 5:29 left in the game.

Franks finished 21-of-29 passing for 302 yards and 4 TDs without an interception for the Razorbacks (1-2). Trelon Smith had 21 carries for 81 yards rushing. Warren had 5 catches for 95 yards and 2 TDs.

FIRST QUARTER: Auburn 10, Arkansas 0

Trelon Smith ran for 5 yards on first down and Feleipe Franks had a 1-yard sack on third down. Anthony Schwartz caught a pair of passes to move the chains, then Isaiah Nichols and Eric Gregory sacked Bo Nix on third down to force a punt. A holding call negated a long run by Smith, but Franks found Mike Woods for 22 yards on play action before the series bogged down. George Caratan punted 50 yards to the Auburn 16. J.J. Pegues, a 300-pound tight end, took a Wildcat snap 11 yards, then Tank Bigsby ran for 15. The Hogs dug in at their 44 and Auburn’s Aidan Marshall punted to the 3. After Arkansas went 3 and out, then had a false start on fourth down, Jordyn Peters blocked Caratan’s punt in the end zone and Barton Lester recovered for a touchdown. The Razorbacks went 3 and out and had another penalty on their punt. D.J. Williams got loose around left end for 41 yards. Arkansas stopped the drive and Anders Carlson made a 47-yard FG in the rain. Smith ran for 3 yards on first down and the Hogs let the clock run out. Arkansas went 0 for 3 on third-down conversions and were sloppy on special teams.

SECOND QUARTER: Auburn 17, Arkansas 12

Feleipe Franks hit Blake Kern with an 11-yard pass on the first play of the period. The wind impacted two straight Franks throws, and after a false start Mike Woods’ 13-yard catch was short of the sticks. Reid Bauer punted to the 20. The Tigers racked up six first downs and ran the ball on all 10 plays to reach the end zone. Tank Bigsby had runs of 17 and 13 yards to start the series and Bo Nix kept it for the final 15 yards. A facemask penalty got Arkansas past midfield, then Trelon Smith added a 15-yard run and 8-yard catch and De’Vion Warren had 2 catches for 14 yards. Franks ran play action on third and goal and found Mike Woods for a 5-yard TD. The PAT hold was bobbled and wiped out. Nix had a 17-yard run before the Tigers stalled. Warren hauled in a 44-yard pass. Smith went 16 yards with a middle screen. Tyson Morris had a 6-yard catch, then Warren took a flip pass 7 yards for the score. The Hogs had a wide open 2-point conversion pass, but Franks threw high and Trey Knox dropped it on the way down. Bigsby’s 26-yard run and Seth Williams’ 30-yard catch got Auburn to the 9. The Tigers settled for Anders Carlson’s 25-yard field goal.

THIRD QUARTER: Auburn 20, Arkansas 18

Auburn converted back-to-back 3rd-down plays on Seth Williams’ 8-yard catch and Bo Nix’s 13-yard run and reached the Arkansas 31. Back to back sacks by Jonathan Marshall and Hayden Henry pushed the Tigers out of FG range. Trelon Smith had back-to-back runs of 14 and 13 yards to spark a 13-play series. Smith had receptions of 10 and 25 yards and Blake Kerns caught a 7-yarder. Auburn drew a facemask penalty to the 4 yard line before Feleipe Franks was flagged for intentional grounding back to the 10. On third and goal Smith caught a 5-yard touchdown pass. Franks threw incomplete on the 2-point conversion as Arkansas drew within 20-18. Tank Bigsby returned the kickoff 34 yards to the 36. Anthony Schwartz had catches of 11 and 25 yards to move the ball to the Arkansas 30. Nix eluded the rush and completed an 8-yard pass to Schwartz to convert a third-and-6 play to the 18. Tashawn Manning was flagged for holding, pushing the Tigers to the 23. Auburn faced third and 10 from the 17 as the quarter ended.

FOURTH QUARTER: Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

Bo Nix found Anthony Schwartz on a tunnel screen and the speedster picked his way for a 17-yard TD. Blake Kerns ran a wheel route up the right sideline wide open for a 35-yard strike. Mike Woods caught a 17-yard pass from Feleipe Franks on the next play. Kendal Briles dialed up a heady shovel pass to Trelon Smith for 14 yards to the 4. Malik Hornsby had two runs that netted minus-1 yard and A.J. Reed booted a 23-yard FG. Auburn went 3 and out. Franks had a 9-yard scramble and Trelon Smith went for 9. Franks’ slant to Mike Woods went for 11 on 4th and 9. Franks dropped a 30-yard pass into De’Vion Warren on the next play. Seth Williams hurdled a defender on a 32-yard catch and run. Anthony Schwartz’s 12-yard catch went to the 17. Hudson Clark broke up a third down pass. Anders Carlson pushed 34-yard FG wide right. The Razorbacks couldn’t move the ball and Auburn took over at the Hogs’ 45. A couple of Bigsby runs got the Tigers in FG range. Bo Nix spiked the ball backwards, seemingly a fumble, but replay did not overturn intentional grounding. Carlson made a 39-yard FG. The Razorbacks’ lateral play did not work as the horn sounded.