Ballot-titles suit keys on ill-informed public

Plummeting newspaper readership means that Arkansas voters can't be expected to know what two legislative-backed proposed constitutional amendments will actually do, according to a lawsuit filed Friday seeking to disqualify the proposals.

The proposals would change the state's term-limits laws and affect how publicly endorsed amendment proposals, initiated acts like the one that legalized medical marijuana, are placed on the ballot.

What voters will see on their ballots is misleading, deceptive and fraudulent with not enough information for them to make an informed decision, according to the suit filed by Andrew "Andy" Kimbrell of Little Rock.

"[I]t is certain that a large majority of voters will be seeing these proposals for the first time in the voting booth where they have only the ballot title to guide them," the suit states "Having never seen the text of the amendment, and with a minimal ballot title that does not contain any substantive information about the amendment, voters will be unable to cast an informed vote."

A little more than three weeks before elections, Kimbrell is calling on Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mary McGowan to disqualify the amendment proposals and impose a new, stricter standard about how legislative-backed proposals are described on the ballot.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Those descriptions are called ballot titles, and the current standard for what ballot titles should say, established by Arkansas courts 38 years ago, relies on the assumption that voters read newspapers.

But drastic declines in newspaper circulation over the past 20 years mean that about 75% of the electorate likely will not know much or anything about the amendment proposals when they are called to vote, according to Kimbrell's suit.

"Given ... the decline in newspaper circulation, the decline in notoriety surrounding [amendment proposals] from the General Assembly, and the rise of disinformation, voters can no longer be presumed to be informed about amendments referred by the General Assembly," the suit states.

The ballot titles for the proposed amendments, Issue 2 and Issue 3, are "manifest fraud," according to the suit, which states that the titles would be illegal if judged by the standard set for ballot titles on initiated acts.

"The ballot titles ... are so deficient of facts and information about the substance of the amendments and the changes that they will have on existing law that the wording of each constitutes a manifest fraud on the voter," the 12-page suit states.

Represented by David Mitchell and Andrew Rittenhouse of the Rose Law Firm, Kimbrell is suing Republican Secretary of State John Thurston in his role as the state's elections chief. Kimbrell wants the judge to invalidate the amendment proposals and bar the secretary of state from counting the votes for the proposals in the Nov. 3 election.

Kimbrell's suit argues that ballot titles should be held to a single standard for clarity, honesty and impartiality. Currently, there are two standards, depending on how the amendment proposal originates.

The titles for popular proposals, the ballot initiatives and referendums that reach the ballot by petition drive, have a higher standard than the proposals that originate from the Legislature.

The title for publicly backed proposals "must be an impartial summary of the proposed amendment, and it must give the voters a fair understanding of the issues presented and the scope and significance of the proposed changes in the law," the state Supreme Court said in a 2016 ruling.

A ballot title "must be free of any misleading tendency whether by amplification, omission, or fallacy, and it must not be tinged with partisan coloring," the high court further stated.

The "ultimate issue is whether the voter, while inside the voting booth, is able to reach an intelligent and informed decision for or against the proposal and understands the consequences of his or her vote based on the ballot title," the court concluded.

But General Assembly-backed proposals do not even have to have a ballot title, the courts have ruled since at least 1982, a position the state Supreme Court last affirmed in 2000, according to the suit.

That's because the controlling law for such proposals, Article 19 of the state constitution, requires that notices for each proposed amendment be published monthly in a newspaper in every county in the state for six months before the election.

The courts' position is that the publication requirement creates a presumption that voters will be adequately informed about legislative-endorsed proposals so their ballot titles do not have to be as detailed as petition-backed amendment proposals.

But the premise of a newspaper-reading public is no longer true "because voters can no longer be presumed to be informed by newspapers due to the significant decline in newspaper circulation and readership since those decisions," Kimbrell's suit states.

The notices for the current amendment proposals were printed in 99 Arkansas newspapers that have a combined circulation of fewer than 450,000, according to the suit.

Assuming that every newspaper reaches a voter, only about 26% percent of Arkansas' 1.8 million registered voters would have gotten a newspaper that included the notice, the suit states. Using that same reasoning, only about 19.4% of Arkansas' adult population of 2.3 million would receive a paper that included the public notice, the suit states.

"Even assuming for the sake of argument that every newspaper with the public notices reached a unique voter, and every one of these voters read the notices, 25.6% of the electorate is not near enough to claim that Arkansas voters are informed as to the contents of the amendments simply because they were published in a newspaper," the suit states.

The Kimbrell suit is the second to describe the ballot titles on the General Assembly endorsed amendment proposals as misleading and fraudulent.

A month ago, McGowan tossed that lawsuit, which was filed by Tom Steele, chairman of the Arkansas Term Limits committee. Kimbrell's wife, Neely Ann Kimbrell, is Steele's stepdaughter.

Steele had challenged the legality of the ballot titles, arguing that recent changes in the law meant that legislative-backed proposals should be held to the same high standard as public-endorsed proposals.

However, the judge sided with arguments by the secretary of state when she ruled lawmakers had done nothing wrong and that the ballot titles met the standard for such proposals.

Steele has appealed McGowan's decision to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which could rule any day now, court filings show.