Bohanon, Conway left standing

CABOT -- No. 20 was No. 1.

Senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon had 9 receptions for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns in Conway's 52-49 victory over previously unbeaten Cabot in 7A-Central action Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Cabot (5-1, 1-1) trailed 21-0 halftime, but roared back in the final 24 minutes behind the passing of standout senior quarterback Tyler Gee to lead twice in the fourth quarter, including 42-38 with 7:11 remaining.

But the Wampus Cats (3-2, 1-1) regained the lead for good, 45-42, after Bohanon turned a reception on a deep slant into a 58-yard touchdown with 6:53 remaining. Bohanon sealed the victory when, on third and 6 from the Conway 48, he ran 8 yards for a first down on an inside reverse in the final 90 seconds.

"No. 20 is as good a player as you'll find in the state of Arkansas, and you can tell him I said that," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "There's no doubt."

Bohanon also had a 54-yard touchdown reception on Conway's second possession of the game and a 44-yard touchdown reception for a 28-14 lead with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Conway senior quarterback Ben Weese completed 25 of 43 passes for 397 yards and 6 touchdowns, and ran 1 yard for a touchdown with four seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Senior tailback Jamaal Bethune ran 21 times for 107 yards. The Wampus Cats finished with 552 total yards.

Gee completed 31 of 51 passes for 389 yards and 6 touchdowns, including three to senior wide receiver Kyler Carmack. Gee was intercepted three times by junior safety Ashton Waller. The second occurred in the end zone with nine seconds remaining in the first half. The third, deep in Cabot territory, set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Weese to senior wide receiver Dillion Silverman-Barnes to extend Conway's lead to 52-42 with 4:35 remaining in the game.

Leading 52-49, Conway ran out the final 1:52 after recovering an onside kick.

"It was wild," Fimple said. "Don't have the words to describe going into halftime and being up 21-0. Just didn't do a very good job coaching at halftime. That's on me. But, I'm glad to have a win. I'm glad our kids got to play during this situation that's going on. It's good to build off of."

The Panthers finished with 600 total yards. Junior tailback Mason Bell ran 15 times for 118 yards. Senior wide receiver Trey Birdsong ran for a 13-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass to pull Cabot within 52-49 with 1:54 left in the game. The Panthers trailed 31-28 after three quarters.

"Right now, it's a hard pill to swallow, but it was a great high school football game," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "There were a lot of good football players on that field."

