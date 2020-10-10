Brosseau's HR ends 12-year drought for Rays

Michael Brosseau celebrates with Willy Adames after he hit a solo home run during the eighth inning to give the Tampa Bay Rays the lead in a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night in the American League division series. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO -- Mike Brosseau homered off Aroldis Chapman with one out in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Friday night to reach the AL championship series for the first time in 12 seasons.

The first career postseason home run for the 26-year-old utility man came after a 10-pitch at-bat against the Yankees' vaunted, hard-throwing closer, who entered the game in the seventh inning. Brosseau drove a 100 mph fastball into the left field seats at Petco Park for just the third hit for the Rays.

Tampa Bay won the AL division series 3-2 and will stay in San Diego to face the Houston Astros in the AL championship series starting Sunday night. The Rays are in the championship series for the first time since 2008, when they beat the Boston Red Sox in seven games before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Brosseau and Chapman have a history: Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near Brosseau's head Sept. 1 in the ninth inning of the Rays' 5-3 victory. Chapman likely had nothing against Brosseau personally, but the pitch was an apparent escalation of a feud between the AL East rivals, and it prompted Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash's infamous declaration that he has "a whole stable full of guys that throw 98 miles an hour."

"No revenge, we put that in the past," Brosseau said. "We came here to win the series. We came here to move on, to do what we do best, that's play our game."

The Rays were eliminated by the Astros in the division series last year.

"They've been the team to beat the last few years," Brosseau said. "They knocked us out last year so it will be fun to face them again."

After Brosseau went undrafted, the Rays signed him in June 2016 for $1,000.

All-Star Austin Meadows also homered for the Rays, connecting off ace Gerrit Cole in the fifth.

The Rays had 11 home runs in the series and the Yankees 10.

Aaron Judge homered in the fourth, but the Yankees had only three hits.

Winner Diego Castillo followed a hitless eighth with a 1-2-3 ninth, and the celebration was on for the Rays, who dominated the regular-season series against the Yankees 8-2. They took a 2-1 lead in the division series before the Yankees forced the deciding fifth game.

Cole, starting on short rest for the first time in his major-league career, held Tampa Bay to 1 hit and 1 run in 5 1/3 innings while striking out 9 and walking 2. He won Game 1 on Monday.

Cole had pitched 4 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings before Meadows homered to right field to tie the game at 1-1, and Cole reacted like he knew it was gone. Judge tried to make a leaping catch but the 6-7 fielder jammed his head into a padded overhang. Even so, it probably would have taken a perfectly timed leap to make a catch.

It was Meadows' second home run in the series.

Judge homered into the right-field porch off Nick Anderson leading off the fourth. It was his second of the series and 10th for the Yankees. It was Judge's third in a winner-take-all game, tying Bill Skowron, Didi Gregorius and Yogi Berra for the most in Yankees' postseason history.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, who grew up just north of Los Angeles, started and went 2 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings, with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks. He struck out 10 in Game 2, a 7-4 Rays win.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Diego Castillo (above) celebrates after the final out of the Rays’ 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League division series in San Diego on Friday. The Rays won the series 3-2 and advance to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) walks into the dugout after being removed during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball team's AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner (11) makes the catch on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena during the sixth inning in Game 5 of a baseball AL Division Series, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

At a glance

MLB DIVISION SERIES

Best-of-5; x-f necessary

All times Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FRIDAY’S GAME

At San Diego

Tampa Bay 2, NY Yankees 1

Tampa Bay wins series 3-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

THURSDAY’S GAME

At Arlington, Texas

LA Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

LA Dodgers win series 3-0

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

SUNDAY’S GAME

At San Diego

Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 6:37 p.m. (TBS)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MONDAY’S GAME

At Arlington, Texas

Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, 7 p.m. (Fox)