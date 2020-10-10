Bruins continue winning streak

Pulaski Academy Bruins Coach Kevin Kelley has rotated quarterbacks throughout the season, a process he said he may or may not continue.

"I don't know," Kelley said. "I'm just going to look and see who's going to help us at that moment."

Junior Charlie Fiser led the way in PA's 49-28 victory over the White Hall Bulldogs in 5A-Central action at Hatcher Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

Pulaski Academy (6-0, 3-0) won its eighth consecutive conference game and increased its overall winning streak to 15.

Fiser completed 10 of 13 passes for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Nolen Bruffett completed 9 of 18 passes for 106 yards and 1 touchdown.

"Charlie obviously had a better night tonight," Kelley said. "I thought he did a good job."

Fiser's 32-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Dylan Allison gave PA a 42-12 lead with 9:46 left in the third quarter. Nick Guizol recovered the subsequent onside kick, and Fiser completed a 52-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Jalyn Witcher to give PA a 49-12 lead on the next play.

White Hall junior quarterback Matthew Martinez helped complete the scoring with fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 29 yards to junior receiver Steven Weston and 13 yards to senior receiver Jacobrian Eichleberger, the latter of which completed the scoring with 1:38 left.

Martinez completed 16 of 27 passes for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"He played well," White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding said. "He got banged up early on and kept competing. I was proud of him."

"He's good," Kelley said. "We played OK against him, but he did a nice job."

Junior running back Joe Himon's 5-yard touchdown run followed by his two-point conversion run gave Pulaski Academy an 8-0 lead on the first possession of the game.

White Hall (3-3, 1-2) was within 8-6 after Martinez's 38-yard touchdown pass to Weston with 6:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Himon scored on a 1-yard run to put Pulaski Academy's lead at 15-6 on its next possession.

Himon rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.

"Today was a blue-collar day for him," Kelley said. "White Hall did a good job. They played six in the box, but he knows that if they're doing that, then we're going to throw the ball."

A 68-yard interception return by senior linebacker Futa Shinkawa gave Pulaski Academy a 21-6 lead with 3:25 left in the second quarter. Shinkawa also recovered the following onside kick to give the Bruins the ball at White Hall's 43.

After the Bruins turned the ball over on downs, Martinez's 44-yard touchdown pass to Weston pulled White Hall within 27-12 with 42 seconds left in the first half, but Pulaski Academy responded quickly.

Four plays after it recovered an onside kick attempt by White Hall, Fiser's 19-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Jalyn Witcher with 1 second left gave PA a 27-12 halftime lead.

"Overall, I'm pleased," Kelley said. "That was a good win."