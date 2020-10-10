Coronavirus hospitalizations fall for first time in 5 days; death toll rises by 22

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

The number of people in Arkansas hospitals with covid-19 — at record levels since Tuesday — fell Saturday.

However, the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 908, and the state's death toll from the virus rose by 22, to 1,552, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"Our new cases continue to be far too high but we are testing at a high level," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"It’s good to see a small decrease in hospitalizations. Continue to take this virus seriously. Wear a mask, keep your distance & enjoy your weekend."

The increase in the state's case count included 788 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 120 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by six, to 554. Those patients included 98 who were on ventilators, down from 101 a day earlier.

Although the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients declined Saturday by six, it had risen on Friday by 13, meaning that Saturday's tally is the second-highest for the state since the pandemic began.

The state's count of deaths among confirmed cases of the virus rose by 20, to 1,405. The death toll among probable cases rose by two, to 147.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 92,220. That includes 87,748 confirmed cases and 4,472 probable ones.

After reaching a record level on Friday, the number of cases that were considered active climbed to a new high of 7,735. That represented an increase of 267 from a day earlier as 619 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.