Des Arc doesn't waste any possessions to get by Hazen

HAZEN -- Des Arc's offense scored a touchdown every time it touched the ball in a 54-14 victory over Hazen at Hornets Field on Friday night.

Des Arc (6-0, 1-0 2A-6) rushed for 452 yards on 42 attempts while not throwing a pass.

"Our offense is clicking right now," Des Arc Coach B.J. Paschal said. "I"m proud of the way our offensive line is playing. I"m proud of the way Coach Nick Smith has been calling ball games. Before this week, we were averaging 46 points per game. I'm proud of what we're doing offensively."

Early on, the game looked like it would be a shootout.

Des Arc took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in seven plays with Luke Morton scoring on a 30-yard run. He added the two-point conversion to make the score 8-0.

Hazen (2-4, 1-1) did not waste any time getting even as quarterback Luke King threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Eric Cohen on fourth down with 4:33 left in the first quarter. King threw to Austin Duck for the two-point conversion.

Des Arc took the lead for good on a 2-yard run by Morton with 2:12 left in the first quarter. He scored the two-point conversion to make the score 16-8.

Hazen tried to tie it again. King recovered a fumble by teammate Jalen Burton and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown with 9:09 left in the first half, but his pass for the two-point conversion was no good leaving the score at 16-14.

Des Arc scored two more first-half touchdowns. Eyan Holloway scored on a 42-yard run with 8:45 left, and Morton scored on a 1-yard run with 42 seconds left as the Eagles led 32-14 at halftime.

King, who completed 14 of 27 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, was sacked three times in the first half by the Des Arc defense.

"In the first half, we'd get them behind the chains and then they would big-play us," Paschal said. "In the second half, we did a better job. They didn't throw it as much in the second half. If we could have eliminated the big play in the first half, I think we could have had a better defensive game in the first half."

Jack Kearby led Des Arc with 106 yards rushing. He also scored a touchdown in the second half on a 19-yard run. Trevion Reed added 105 yards. Morton had 95 yards and four touchdowns, and Jake Reidhar added a touchdown.

Jalen Burton led Hazen with 39 yards rushing on 13 carries. Shedrick Ward led Hazen with 5 catches for 32 yards, and Duck had 4 catches for 43 yards.