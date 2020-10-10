EL DORADO 44, SHERIDAN 13
EL DORADO -- El Dorado (1-3, 1-0 6A-West) totaled 479 yards and never trailed in a victory over Sheridan (1-5, 0-3).
Brandon Moore had touchdown runs of 13 and 3 yards in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
With a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, Deandra Burns returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 advantage, which was the halftime score.
The Wildcats pushed their lead to 44-7 by the end of the third quarter.
Moore finished with 110 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries to lead El Dorado. Eli Shepherd had 162 passing yards and a touchdown.
Konner Canterbury led the Yellowjackets with 175 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.