EL DORADO 44, SHERIDAN 13

EL DORADO -- El Dorado (1-3, 1-0 6A-West) totaled 479 yards and never trailed in a victory over Sheridan (1-5, 0-3).

Brandon Moore had touchdown runs of 13 and 3 yards in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

With a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, Deandra Burns returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 advantage, which was the halftime score.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 44-7 by the end of the third quarter.

Moore finished with 110 yards and 3 touchdowns on 16 carries to lead El Dorado. Eli Shepherd had 162 passing yards and a touchdown.

Konner Canterbury led the Yellowjackets with 175 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.