Fort Smith Southside quarterback David Sorg was 13-of-21 passing for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 46-42 loss to Fayetteville on Friday night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAYETTEVILLE 46, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 42

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bladen Fike's 6-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left enabled Fayetteville (1-4, 1-0 7A-West) to complete its comeback victory.

The Bulldogs trailed 42-26 early in the fourth quarter before rallying. Fike, who completed 27 of 46 passes for 365 yards and 4 touchdowns, threw back-to-back scores to Link Lindsey and Isaiah Sategna to cut the deficit to 42-39. Fayetteville then recovered an onside kick after Sategna's touchdown, paving the way for Fike's eventual game winner.

[Click here for more photos » nwadg.com/photos]

Sategna finished with 9 catches for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kameron Ingram added 129 yards rushing and a score for Fayetteville.

David Sorg was 13-of-21 passing for 241 yards with 3 touchdowns for Southside (1-5, 0-2).