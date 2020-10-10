Freed in Mali, hostages back home

French President Emmanuel Macron stands nearby Friday as Sophie Petronin (center right), a French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, is greeted by relatives upon her arrival back in France. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1010petronin/. (AP/Gonzalo Fuentes)

PARIS -- Sophie Petronin, a 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, was reunited Friday with her grandchildren in France, as relatives also welcomed home two Italians and a Malian politician freed with her this week.

Relatives enveloped Petronin in a huge embrace after she descended from the plane at the Villacoublay military airport southwest of Paris, where she was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Petronin met with Macron for about an hour at the airport. They did not speak to the press.

However, Petronin brought somber news about one of about five other hostages still being held.

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said Friday that a Swiss woman who was held hostage in Mali had been killed. The ministry said it was informed by French authorities that the hostage, whose name wasn't published, had been "killed by kidnappers of the Islamist terrorist organization Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam Muslimeen about a month ago."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvBRVesgHXY]

The group is Mali's branch of al-Qaida.

Switzerland's foreign minister condemned the killing of the hostage, whose release his country had quietly been trying to negotiate since she was kidnapped four years ago.

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of our fellow citizen," Ignazio Cassis said in a statement.

"The information about the killing was obtained by the French authorities from the recently released French hostage," the ministry said.

Cassis said the exact circumstances of the killing of the Swiss hostage are currently still unclear. Swiss media outlets reported that the woman was a Christian missionary from the northwestern city of Basel.

Petronin was released with the two Italians and the prominent Malian politician days after the Malian government released nearly 200 Islamic militants in an apparent prisoner exchange that some now fear could further destabilize the volatile country.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1010petronin/]

The Rev. Pierluigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio arrived at Rome's Ciampino airport on Friday afternoon aboard an Italian government jet, welcomed by Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Wearing masks over their beards and dressed in sweatsuits, the two men greeted the officials on the tarmac and then proceeded into an airport VIP lounge.

Soumaila Cisse, a three-time presidential candidate in Mali, recounted months of arduous conditions before a precarious trip to their extraction point, arriving in Mali's capital 48 hours after first being released in the country's remote north.

There was no immediate information about at least four other foreign hostages that the Islamic militants are believed to still hold. It also was not known whether a ransom was paid, though extremist groups have long funded their operations with such payments from European governments.

Cisse, who had been kidnapped earlier this year while campaigning for reelection as a legislator, told Mali's state broadcaster ORTM that after months of captivity things began to move quickly at the end of September.

"I spent six months in ... very difficult living conditions, in almost permanent isolation, but I must confess that I was not subjected to any violence, neither physical nor verbal," Cisse told ORTM.

The Italian hostages included Maccalli, a Roman Catholic missionary priest.

Among those missing is Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti, last seen in a 2018 video alongside Petronin.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield, Sylvie Corbet, Edith M. Lederer and Krista Larson of The Associated Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, welcome Sophie Petronin, center, a French aid worker held hostages for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Sophie Petronin was released with three other hostages from Mali and Italy this week. Before leaving Mali's capital, she said she was doing well and wanted to return to Mali to resume her humanitarian work with malnourished children and orphans.(Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, right, welcome Sophie Petronin, center, a French aid worker held hostages for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Sophie Petronin was released with three other hostages from Mali and Italy this week. Before leaving Mali's capital, she said she was doing well and wanted to return to Mali to resume her humanitarian work with malnourished children and orphans.(Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, center right, welcome Sophie Petronin, center, a French aid worker held hostages for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Sophie Petronin was released with three other hostages from Mali and Italy this week. Before leaving Mali's capital, she said she was doing well and wanted to return to Mali to resume her humanitarian work with malnourished children and orphans.(Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, stands as Sophie Petronin, center left, a French aid worker held hostages for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, is greeted by relatives upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Sophie Petronin was released with three other hostages from Mali and Italy this week. Before leaving Mali's capital, she said she was doing well and wanted to return to Mali to resume her humanitarian work with malnourished children and orphans.(Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool Photo via AP)

Rev. Pier Luigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio, left, land at Rome's Ciampino airport Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The Italian hostages in Mali that were released Thursday included Maccalli, a Roman Catholic missionary priest from the African Missionary Society who was kidnapped from neighboring Niger in 2018. (Angelo Carconi/Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron stands as Sophie Petronin, a French aid worker held hostages for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, is greeted by relatives upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Sophie Petronin was released with three other hostages from Mali and Italy this week. Before leaving Mali's capital, she said she was doing well and wanted to return to Mali to resume her humanitarian work with malnourished children and orphans.(Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool Photo via AP)

Sophie Petronin, center, a French aid worker held hostages for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali, is greeted by a relative upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris, Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Sophie Petronin was released with three other hostages from Mali and Italy this week. Before leaving Mali's capital, she said she was doing well and wanted to return to Mali to resume her humanitarian work with malnourished children and orphans.(Gonzalo Fuentes, Pool Photo via AP)