It's time to pay taxes -- safely

Stoney Shaw (left) of Pine Bluff pays his property tax bill at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Friday, a few days ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline. Deputy Tax Collector Rebekah Collins helps Shaw complete the transaction. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

It's taxpaying season, which usually means a traffic jam inside the courthouse as county residents try to take care of that annual duty. But in the age of covid-19, officials are hoping that is not the case.

"We're hoping not to have the huge long lines this year," said Paula Splawn, the bookkeeper in the Jefferson County tax collector's office and a 32-year county employee.

But if it happens, it happens, she said.

"You can't legislate procrastination," she said with a laugh. "If you give people seven months to pay a bill, they will take seven months to pay it. Most people, anyway."

Taxes -- both personal property and real estate -- are due on Thursday. After midnight that day, taxes are considered delinquent.

If a person has a mortgage, chances are the mortgage company is taking out the taxes each month and putting that money into an escrow account. When taxes are due, the company sends the county the amount owed.

For those people, the taxes they owe by tax day are for personal property, which includes anything with a license plate on it -- such as a car, truck, boat or trailer.

But people who own their homes and don't have a mortgage are responsible for paying the real estate taxes as well as personal property taxes, which, as Splawn put it, "can run into quite an amount."

If the real estate taxes aren't paid, a person's home or property holdings can be put at risk, but it takes four years for that to happen, Splawn said.

The first indication that a taxpayer ha gotten behind appears in November when the county publishes in the newspaper the names of everyone who has failed to pay their real estate taxes. The person can avoid that bit of embarrassment by paying their taxes before Nov. 1, which gives the county time to remove the name from the list that will be published after that date. They will still pay a 10% penalty for being late, but their names won't be in the paper.

Fast forward to next year. If the person still has not made a payment, his name goes in again. That means the taxpayer is two years in arrears.

After that, things start getting a bit more serious, Splawn said. The taxpayer's name and delinquent tax information is certified to the land commissioner's office, which works on the problem for another two years.

The office sends out certified letters to the last known address that the county has for the taxpayer. If that fails, Splawn said, state officials use other methods in hopes of finding the person and getting payment.

When all of that fails, the state will put the house on the auction block and sell it in order to recoup the taxes. That happens once a year, in the county where the house is, with the date dependent on when exactly the county was able to send the initial list to the commissioner's office, Splawn said.

The list of properties going up for sale is made public, and that is when the county will get calls from people who are interested in buying the property and are wondering where it is exactly.

After a sale, she said, the state takes its fee and turns the rest over to the county to satisfy the tax debt.

The taxes pay for a variety of public services. Schools get the lion's share of taxes, which are levied as a millage. The more expensive the house and vehicles, the higher the taxes. People pay the millage associated with a school district. The millages are different because each school district's residents vote on those separately.

Other than the Jefferson County school districts, there are millages for county roads and the county general fund, as well as a millage for Pine Bluff. There's also a library tax -- one for Pine Bluff and then one for the county. And then there's one that pays into a police and fire department retirement.

There are indeed ways to avoid the possible crush of taxpayers on Thursday. As Splawn points out, taxpayers can call 541-5313 and find out what they owe. They can then put a check in the mail, and as long as it's postmarked by the Oct. 15 deadline, it counts as being on time.

People also can take the tax payments by the courthouse -- without going in. Splawn said there's a drop-off slot by the double doors on the side of the courthouse facing Lake Saracen.

If absolutely necessary, taxpayers can go into the courthouse, but they must wear masks and practice social distancing.

After Thursday, however, the county won't accept checks for the delinquent amount. The main reason, Splawn said, is because too many checks they get for delinquent amounts turn out to be insufficient themselves. What happens, she said, is that people needing car tags will write the county a bad check, get proof that they paid their taxes, and then use that document to get their car tags. And then the check bounces.

"So they got their car tags and we didn't get our money," she said. "It's happened before."