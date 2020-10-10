Jets' facility closed; covid tests negative

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, giving them the potential to reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans had no positive tests Monday and continued that trend Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

All New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for covid-19, and Sunday's game against Arizona will be played on time.

The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

"This evening, we received negative PCR covid-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the team said. "Following a presumptive positive covid-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone's health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing and contact tracing.

"As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

During the summer, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a similar false positive.

The league has had 60 cases since testing began in which one player or staff member tested positive and there wasn't further transmission among the team. By sending everyone home from the facility Friday morning, the Jets took the appropriate steps under the NFL/NFLPA covid-19 protocols. And then the 100% negative tests were announced in the evening.

ESPN first reported the Jets' presumptive positive test.

The Tennessee Titans got some good news Friday with no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night, a person familiar with that situation told The Associated Press.

The Titans' outbreak increased to 23 on Thursday with 21 positive results returned since Sept. 29. Now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test after the latest results, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

The NFL announced Thursday night that the Titans (3-0) will host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday. The league already postponed, then rescheduled, the Titans' game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 during the outbreak.

The Bills had been preparing and practicing all week for a Sunday game in Nashville. The league also rescheduled New England's game with Denver from Sunday to Monday.

"These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement Thursday night.

Five games now have been rescheduled because of the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25, with Pittsburgh-Baltimore also switched from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. The Patriots now will play on Monday night for a second consecutive week after their game in Kansas City was postponed a day last week.

If the Titans' testing allows Tennessee to host Buffalo on Tuesday, the Bills' prime-time game against Kansas City in Buffalo will be moved from Thursday to the weekend. That would be the sixth NFL game to be rescheduled -- all this month.

The Patriots worked remotely again Friday after reigning NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/covid-19 list Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league's other mini-outbreak.

The NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29, and their last game was a 31-30 victory over Minnesota on Sept. 27.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, members of the Tennessee Titans take part in the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after two more players tested positive in the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)