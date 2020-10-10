JONESBORO 34, PINE BLUFF 33

JONESBORO -- Scott Williams threw the go-ahead score to Connor Clark in the fourth-quarter for the Hurricane (3-2, 2-0 6A-East), as they narrowly escaped the Zebras (1-3, 0-2).

Pine Bluff scored the game's final touchdown but could not convert the extra point.

Williams threw touchdown passes to Will Barre and Will Thyer in the first half.

In the third quarter for Jonesboro, Jack Cheatham threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Long.

Williams threw his last touchdown pass of the night in the fourth quarter, a 21-yard toss to Clark as Jonesboro went ahead 34-27.