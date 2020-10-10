LAKE HAMILTON 43, RUSSELLVILLE 42
RUSSELLVILLE -- Kendrick Martin scored on runs of 78 and 56 yards as Lake Hamilton (5-1, 2-0 6A-West) edged Russellville (1-1, 0-3).
