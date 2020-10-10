Limit on religious gatherings stands

Members of the Orthodox Jewish community speak with NYPD officers on a street corner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Many neighborhoods that stand to be affected are home to large enclaves of Orthodox Jews. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A federal judge refused Friday to block New York's plan to temporarily limit the size of religious gatherings in covid-19 hot spots.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto issued the ruling after an emergency hearing in a lawsuit filed by rabbis and synagogues, arguing that the restrictions are unconstitutional. They had sought to have enforcement delayed until at least after Jewish holy days this weekend.

The rules limit indoor prayer services to 10 people in areas where the virus is spreading fastest. In other areas within hot spots, indoor religious services are capped at 25 people.

The restrictions apply in six designated parts of New York City, Rockland and Orange counties, and part of Binghamton. Nonessential businesses and schools have also been shut down in some of those areas.

Ruling from the bench, the judge said the state had an interest in protecting public safety.

In their lawsuit, rabbis, leaders of synagogues and the national Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel had argued that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was singling out Jews amid the ongoing Sukkot festival and this weekend's Simchat Torah, which marks the annual cycle of reading the Torah.

"That targeting of a religious minority on the eve of its holidays is reason enough to reject all of defendant's arguments and allow plaintiffs to celebrate their holidays this weekend as they have for over 2,000 years," the groups argued in a Friday court filing.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn also filed a lawsuit challenging the restrictions.

The Democratic governor's attorneys argued in court filings that he didn't single out the Orthodox Jewish community for negative treatment, but instead "clarified that this community would not receive special treatment." And he argued that houses of worship receive more favorable treatment than nonessential businesses in virus "red zones."

"And a mass gathering is not less dangerous simply because it is religious in nature," reads Cuomo's filing. "Moreover, 'the right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community ... to communicable disease.'"

The legal battle over Cuomo's covid-19 restrictions is expected to continue for months. Religious groups say large churches and temples built to accommodate hundreds of people can surely safely handle more than 10 or 25 people at a time, with the proper social distancing in place.

Agudah Chairman Shlomo Werdiger expressed his regret over the ruling, and called upon Cuomo and other governmental officials to be more solicitous of the community's legitimate religious needs.

"We appeal to our elected officials and executive agencies to work with us collaboratively in developing policies that both ensure good health and allow us to practice our faith. It shouldn't be necessary to have to fight these things out in court," he said.

Cuomo's administration is also fighting a June federal court ruling that said New York can't impose stricter limits on religious gatherings than businesses. Since then, houses of worship and businesses statewide have had a 50% capacity limit, though New York City restaurants have a 25% limit.

That lawsuit was originally filed by the conservative Thomas More Society, which expanded its suit Friday to argue that Cuomo's new hot spot plan puts him in contempt of court.

New York has seen a steady rise in covid-19 infections and hospitalizations since early September.

Cuomo warns that much of the uptick is because of hot spots in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and suburban counties, on top of clusters linked to colleges and a Baptist church in upstate New York.

Hundreds of Orthodox Jews rallied in Brooklyn's Borough Park neighborhood on several nights this week to protest the restrictions.

One of the organizers of those demonstrations, Heshy Tischler, said Friday on social media that he had agreed to surrender to police next week amid allegations that he had instigated an attack on an Orthodox Jewish journalist during the protests.

Authorities didn't confirm that there would be an arrest, saying only that they were still investigating the confrontation involving Jacob Kornbluh, a reporter for Jewish Insider who has documented the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Orthodox Jewish communities.

At a protest Wednesday night, Tischler led a large group of men who chased and surrounded Kornbluh and trapped him against a storefront, screaming at him, according to reports.

WHO FIGURES

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has announced a new daily record high in coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, with more than 350,000 infections reported to the U.N. health agency Friday.

The new daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses a record set earlier this week by nearly 12,000. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe alone.

In a news briefing Friday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged that even as covid-19 continues to surge across the world, "there are no new answers."

He said that although the agency wants countries to avoid the punishing lockdowns that have devastated economies, governments must ensure that the most vulnerable people are protected and numerous measures must be taken.

"The majority of people in the world are still susceptible to this disease," Ryan warned. He said countries should focus not just on restrictive measures, but also on bolstering their surveillance systems, testing, contact tracing and ensuring populations are engaged.

As the virus continues to surge across Europe and elsewhere, Ryan acknowledged that restrictive measures might be warranted at some point.

British scientists reported this week that the covid-19 outbreak is doubling every few weeks, French hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds, Germany may enlist the army to help contain its outbreak and Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid as coronavirus cases soar.

Ryan said lockdowns "may be unavoidable where the disease has got out of control again, but we shouldn't accept that in every country, the return of cases should be seen with an immediate return of the need for lockdown restrictions."

ELSEWHERE IN WORLD

Elsewhere, the Spanish government declared a state of emergency for the Madrid region, as Europe's leaders step up efforts to contain an unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases across the continent.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government made the decision at a special Cabinet meeting Friday as the premier struggles to impose his authority on regional officials who have resisted his calls for restrictions on movement. The move gives the Spanish leader extraordinary powers to order new constraints in the capital where efforts to control a surge have been complicated by the standoff.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said the nation is at a tipping point in Europe's resurgent virus pandemic, and France reported the most daily cases yet, signaling the potential for rising economic and human costs heading into the winter.

Record cases in many parts of Europe are stoking tension as governments increasingly restrict public life in major cities, where local officials are facing a lockdown-weary public.

In other signs of strain, leaders of Austria and a German region pledged to avoid closing their border, and Dutch politicians are split over requiring face coverings. Germany is seeing the most infections in six months.

"The big cities and metropolitan areas are now the arena that will show whether we can keep the pandemic in Germany under control," Merkel said in a video after talks with the mayors of Germany's 11 biggest cities. "Now are the days and weeks that will decide how Germany heads into the winter."

In the U.K., Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced further support for jobs in coronavirus hot spots, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said tighter restrictions for the capital are inevitable. Britain's infections almost doubled in the week through Oct. 1, with an estimated 17,200 new cases a day.

Russia also posted a record number of new covid-19 cases Friday as the government has resisted returning to a lockdown to battle the second wave of infections.

There were 12,126 new cases in the past day, breaking the previous record of 11,656 on May 11, according to data from the government's National Virus Response Center.

President Vladimir Putin imposed sweeping restrictions for two months during the initial wave of coronavirus infections that helped slow the spread of the illness.

Information for this article was contributed by Marina Villeneuve of The Associated Press; and by Rodrigo Orihuela, Arne Delfs, Lenka Ponikelska, Jake Rudnitsky and Rudy Ruitenberg of Bloomberg News.

Juliana Orosi checks in students Thomas (left) and Ethan Guillen on their first day of class Friday at Fox Trail Elementary School in Davie, Fla. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1010covid/. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)