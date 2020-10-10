Sections
Little Rock police vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian, 73, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:25 a.m.
Little Rock police are investigating after an officer struck and killed a 73-year-old man on Colonel Glenn Road on Friday night, authorities said Saturday.

The pedestrian, Doug Richards of Little Rock, was walking south across Colonel Glenn Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. when he stepped into the inside lane and into the path of officer T. Crowe's vehicle, according to a news release by the Little Rock police Department. Crowe said he braked and tried to swerve but was unable to avoid hitting Richards, the release states.

Police said Crowe called medics to the scene, who gave aid and took Richards to Baptist Health Medical Center. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.

