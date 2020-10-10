Multiple Arkansas starters out at Auburn

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd carries the ball during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

— Arkansas star tailback Rakeem Boyd and cornerback Montaric Brown did not make the travel squad to No. 13 Auburn for the Razorbacks.

Boyd wore a walking boot on his right foot on the sidelines during the second half of last week’s 21-14 win at Mississippi State. He hurt the foot during a second quarter drive inside the Bulldogs’ 5-yard line. Boyd was starting to jog by Thursday, but was not ready for game action.

Brown came out after a tackle for loss in the second quarter at Mississippi State.

Receiver Treylon Burks, who also came out of last week’s game, was dressed out during pre-game warmups and wearing a compression sleeve on his right knee.

Defensive end Dorian Gerald (ankle) was also not on the travel squad for the second consecutive game. Defensive end Julius Coates and tailback A’Montae Spivey, who did not travel last week, were with the team on Saturday.