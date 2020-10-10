• Ian and Taylor Gaspard, newlyweds from Abbeville, La., who were supposed to tie the knot today, swiftly changed gears as Hurricane Delta approached, and after a bit of bridal hysterics got married two days ahead of schedule under gray skies but with no rain.

• Hammed Akande, 30, of St. Louis was sentenced to more than five years in prison after being convicted in a romance scam that targeted two dozen elderly people and netted more than $575,000 in cash and merchandise, some of which went to his Nigerian partners.

• King Harald V, 83, of Norway was in good condition after undergoing a successful operation in Oslo to replace a heart valve, and his son, Crown Prince Haakon, is fulfilling the royal duties while the king is on sick leave.

• Dustin Scott Fernow, 34, of Arnold, Mo., who was being pulled over for driving without license plates, sped off leading officers on a chase during which several squad cars and other vehicles were hit, including one in which a woman died, is charged with second-degree murder, property damage, resisting arrest, armed criminal action and assault.

• Michael Lewis, 47, accused of wrongful voting in New Hampshire in the 2016 general election because he didn't live there, is awaiting extradition back there after he was arrested in Atlanta.

• Joanne Hill, an ambulance service spokeswoman in Esperance off the southwest coast of Australia, said police found a surfboard but not a missing surfer, after someone reported seeing a shark attack at Kelp Beds Beach.

• Anthony Martinez, 30, who was jailed in Louisville, Ky., on bank robbery charges when he escaped by climbing through a hole in a fourth-floor window last month, narrowly eluded authorities who had tracked him to some woods in southern Indiana near where some of his relatives live, according to reports.

• Przemyslaw Czarnek, Poland's education minister-designate, saw his swearing-in ceremony postponed after he breached coronavirus pandemic rules to visit his grandmother in the hospital and two days later tested positive for covid-19.

• Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, a wild animal trainer featured in the "Tiger King" series on Netflix, was indicted in Virginia on felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy, plus multiple misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, state prosecutors said.