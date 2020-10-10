Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Tanya Aguirre, of 711 N.W. Sixth St. in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Aguirre was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Gregory Greer, 52, of 909 Elmhurst Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greer was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Danetta McCoy, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Michael Robinson, 34, of 824 Pollock Road in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Robinson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Kalan Bradshaw, 35, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Bradshaw was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.