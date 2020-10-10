Ophthalmologist, ex-director, author Roy of Little Rock dies at 83

Frederick Hampton Roy Sr., a Little Rock ophthalmologist and former city director, died Thursday at age 83.

Roy was the author of more than 40 books on topics ranging from ophthalmology to history, architecture and religion, as well as a philanthropist and an award-winning advocate for historic preservation, according to the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

He was elected to the Little Rock Board of Directors in 1991 and served until 1995. He also ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor of Arkansas in 1986 and 1990.

The Pulaski County coroner's office said Roy died Thursday under hospice care at his home.

Roy established the World Eye Foundation in 1974 to improve the quality of eye care in developing nations. He traveled to 19 countries to teach surgical techniques and medical treatments to local physicians.

He was the first ophthalmologist in Arkansas to use the intraocular lens implant, a treatment of choice for cataract surgery.

The University of Central Arkansas archives include a collection of Roy's correspondence, papers, publications, writings, photographs, memorabilia and family papers dating to 1955.

Audrey Burtum-Stanley described Roy as a Renaissance man but also the type of friend you could call for help in the middle of the night.

"I will never know anyone remotely similar to the diverse and fascinating information that he knew," Burtrum-Stanley said.