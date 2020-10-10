OPINION | WALLY HALL: Referees decide Hogs' rally wasn't good enough

A disputed call, which appeared to be a fumble that would have given Arkansas the ball with 28 seconds to play, went in favor of Auburn.

The Tigers survived the Razorbacks 30-28 with a field goal with seven seconds to play.

If the Southeastern Conference makes a statement, it will be that the officials missed the call.

No one, not the officials nor anyone else, can dispute the great comeback for the Hogs, who were slow and sluggish throughout the first quarter while spotting the Tigers a 17-0 lead.

But the team that couldn’t muster a conference win in the two previous seasons played its heart out on Saturday. It was good enough to win, and probably should have, after outscoring the home team 28-13 over the final 39 minutes.

The Razorbacks battled those final 39 minutes and had it won. But the decision was that Auburn quarterback Bo Nix fumbled the snap, then picked up the ball to "spike" it behind him, and it was ruled intentional grounding instead of a fumble.

Arkansas had recovered the fumble, but in the end the officials had the final word instead of the coaches and players.