Wilkinson, Greenwood run past Siloam Springs 49-10

SILOAM SPRINGS — Greenwood’s Hunter Wilkinson felt fully healthy for the first time this season, and the senior running back let it show Friday night, pacing the Bulldogs to a 49-10 6A-West Conference victory over Siloam Springs at Panther Stadium.

Wilkinson got the ball early and often, racking up 148 yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns, before being relieved in the third quarter. He had been battling injuries since a dislocated thumb in the season-opener, followed by a sprained shoulder. But he was ready to roll against the Panthers.

“The offensive line did a great job, and I was fortunate enough to break off some good runs — so I was just pounding it down,” Wilkinson said. “When the passing game is clicking, it opens things up with a lot of different options.”

The Bulldogs’ balanced attack produced 294 total yards on the ground and 189 through the air.

“We like to spread the ball out, but we are going to take what they give us,” Greenwood coach Chris Young said. “They had a small 3-1 box that forced us to run the ball, so we took advantage of it. And I thought our offensive line did a great job.”

The Panthers (3-3, 1-2) did get on the scoreboard first, opening the game with a steady nine-play drive that resulted in a 7-yard scamper by quarterback Hunter Talley to make in 7-0. It was the first time the Bulldogs had trailed all season.

But it didn’t take Greenwood (5-0, 2-0) long to gets its multi-dimensional offense in gear. Wilkinson ran the ball four plays on the drive for 32 yards, while quarterback LD Richmond completed all five of his passes for 29 yards, including a 5-yard toss to Jase Strozier on a swing pass to tie the score midway through the first quarter.

“I was proud of how our kids responded,” Young said. “It was good for us to face a little adversity early, because Siloam is a well-coached team and had a good game plan coming in.”

After an interception by Greenwood’s Jayden Jasna on the first play of the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs engineered an 11-play drive, with Wilkinson doing the scoring honors on a 4-yard run to take the 14-7 lead.

“Our defensive staff made some great adjustments early, and we didn’t give up another touchdown from that point,” Young added.

Siloam Springs got a 26-yard field goal from Walter Cortez early in the second quarter, but that would be all the points the Panthers would muster.

Wilkinson tacked on another 7-yard touchdown run, then Richmond hit Luke Brewer for a 17-yard strike to give Greenwood a 28-10 lead at the intermission.

Richmond finished 20 of 27 through the air for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs put together a 14-play drive in the third quarter that Richmond finished with a 12-yard run. He then connected with Brewer once again for a 23-yard scoring strike.

“I was proud of how Richmond controlled the game and made some big plays for us,” Young said. “And it’s great to have Hunter back healthy, because you saw what he was capable of tonight. All of these kids, offensively and defensively, have really responded well, and there is nothing more we could ask for.”

FOUR DOWNS

• Greenwood outgained Siloam Springs in total offense, 483-277.

• The Bulldogs have beaten the Panthers in 10 straight games, and 15 of the last 16 times the teams have played.

• First-year Greenwood coach Chris Young remains unbeaten since taking over for former coach Rick Jones, who is now on the staff at the University of Missouri. Jones racked up a record of 185-26 and eight state championships in his 16 years at the helm of the Bulldogs.

• Next week, Greenwood hosts Russellville, while Siloam Springs travels to Lake Hamilton.