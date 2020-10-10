Revived Volunteers want signature win

Tennessee running back Ty Chandler (8), who leads the SEC with 176 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per touch, said he considers No. 3 Georgia to be a “respectable opponent” for the No. 14 Volunteers, who are seeking a key victory against a top team in the SEC. (AP file photo)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee wants to re-establish its place among the SEC elite.

Georgia might have something to say about that.

No. 14 Tennessee brings an eight-game winning streak into today's showdown against third-ranked Georgia, which has won the last three SEC East titles and certainly has the talent to claim another.

"Our team has continued to improve over the last couple of years and we've got to continue to do that," Volunteers Coach Jeremy Pruitt. "We're nowhere [near] where we want to be."

Tennessee (2-0) desperately needs a signature victory. None of its eight consecutive wins came against a ranked opponent. The last three times the Vols faced a Top 10 team, they were outscored by a combined 112-30.

Running back Ty Chandler didn't sound intimidated.

"A respectable opponent," he said. "They have a tough defense, they're known for that, and I think everyone is looking forward to it. It's just another game for us, but as long as we focus in on our details and do our job, I feel like we can be great."

The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off a 27-6 thrashing of then-No. 7 Auburn in the first top 10 matchup of the college football season.

It was a complete performance, led by a defense that has surrendered only one touchdown and 16 points in the first two games.

"If you had to define a great defense, it would be relentless effort. It would be reckless abandon. It would be constant pressure and pursuit," Coach Kirby Smart said. "We've done a good job of that."

The coach is still smarting over the performance in last year's game at Knoxville, even though the Bulldogs pulled away for a 43-14 victory.

"We probably played one of our worst defensive games," Smart said. "When you look at it in terms of tackling, getting pushed around, big plays, it just was not indicative of who we are and who we want to be."

Offensive linemen rarely get noticed.

That won't be the case today.

Cade Mays will start at right tackle for Tennessee, adding another juicy chapter to an SEC soap opera.

Mays played the past two seasons at Georgia, but he transferred to Tennessee amid some apparent hard feelings.

An attorney who helped Mays win an appeal to play right away for the Volunteers said he left Athens because of a "toxic environment." Also, his parents sued Georgia for an incident two years ago in which the lineman's father lost part of his little finger after it was caught in a chair at a recruits' dinner.

"All I can say about him is he's no longer with us," Smart said. "He's a really good football player and one of the toughest players I've been around. I look forward to the matchup."

Tennessee has two of the SEC's top rushers at this early stage of the season.

Chandler leads the league with 176 yards while averaging 5.5 yards each time he gets the ball. Sophomore Eric Gray has chipped in with 145 yards, also picking up more than 5 yards per carry while ranking eighth in the league. Overall, the Vols are second in the league at 182.5 yards per game.

Tennessee's ground attack is clicking so well that senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has rushed for three touchdowns. He had one for his career coming into this season.

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano looks for a receiver during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn. Guarantano and the 16th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are about to find out how much having the same offensive coordinator for consecutive seasons can help a quarterback. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt talks with Will Albright (46) before the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays (77) runs a drill during an NCAA football practice in Athens, Ga. The former Georgia lineman has had his appeal for an immediate transfer waiver approved by the NCAA, Tennessee was told Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Now the Southeastern Conference needs to approve the transfer between league schools. Tennessee opens the season Sept. 26 at South Carolina. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates a touchdown run by Zamir White against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, left, gives Georgia coach Kirby Smart a fist bump after Georgia defeated Auburn 27-6 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job. Tennessee announced the extension Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, that will hike Pruitt's pay from $3.8 million this season to $4.2 million in 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Today’s game

NO. 14 TENNESSEE

at No. 3 GEORGIA

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

RECORDS Tennessee 2-0, Georgia 2-0

LINE Georgia by 12½

TV CBS