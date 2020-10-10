Southwood Elementary to reopen after coronavirus infections force shutdown

Southwood Elementary School, after being closed for two weeks, is set to reopen for in-person classes on Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Southwood Elementary School will reopen for in-school instruction on Monday following a two-week closure after staff and a few students were infected with coronavirus.

"Detailed and extensive cleaning has been ensured," Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren said in a letter Friday. "Covid-19 contact tracing has also been underway across the district during the closure."

Warren announced Sept. 24 that Southwood would be closed starting Sept. 25 because of coronavirus infections among staff members. The school planned to reopen last Monday, but delayed opening another week.

"We have been blessed that a minimal number of students were affected, with only one student currently positive," Warren said last week. "However, we have had a number of positive cases among our staff. We are continuing our efforts to make sound decisions regarding the safety of our students and staff."

In Friday's letter, Warren thanked patrons for their patience during the recent closure of Southwood.

"We are continuing our efforts to make sound decisions regarding the safety of our students and staff," she said, adding that the district is now ready to return to in-school instruction at Southwood.

"We recognize that the recent closure may have caused some inconveniences; however, we are grateful to you for understanding our commitment to keeping our students and staff safe. We appreciate you! We are so proud of the many efforts made by Principal (Kimberley) West and her wonderful Southwood Team!

"Their efforts to continue to engage their students and to connect with families during this time were admirable. As always, we all stay committed to the safety of our students and staff and fostering a culture of openness and transparency. Thanks again for your continued support and patience," Warren said.

As of Monday, meals will be served at the regular times on campus for Southwood students on campus. Virtual students throughout the district can still pick up meals on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Belair and Jack Robey schools. Normal school activities will resume Monday.