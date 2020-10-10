Texarkana fights off HS Lakeside

HOT SPRINGS -- Texarkana remained unbeaten Friday night by going on the road to defeat Hot Springs Lakeside 21-14.

"We're getting better," Razorbacks Coach Barry Norton. "What you've gotta do in this game is be hot going into the playoffs. If you can get hot going into the playoffs, then you have a fighting chance."

Texarkana (4-0, 2-0 5A-South) recovered a fumble with less than two minutes left in the game to snuff out Lakeside's hopes.

The Razorbacks trailed until 4:57 left in the third quarter when Torie Blair plunged in from the 1 to give the Razorbacks the lead for good at 21-14.

Blair led the Razorbacks with 205 yards on 25 carries.

Texarkana quarterback Braylon Bishop added 15 runs of his own for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bishop was less successful through the air, with the Rams holding the Razorbacks to 8 passing yards.

"Here's the thing," Norton said. "We're not throwing and catching the ball well. You can't say, 'That's the quarterback, or it's the receiver.' It's all of us."

In the second half, the Hogs slowed down the Rams' passing game, limiting them to 10 passing yards.

Lakeside (3-3, 1-1) was the first team to score on a 9-yard pass to Brock Garner from Will Ross to put the Rams ahead 7-0.

The Razorbacks responded on their following drive, marching 91 yards to score on a 1-yard keeper by Bishop to tie the game at 7-7.

After a big kickoff return, the Rams scored on the first play of the drive with a 30-yard hook-up between Ross and Logan White to give Lakeside a 14-7 edge going into halftime.

White led Lakeside receivers with three catches for 48 yards. Isaac Echols paced the Rams' rushing attack with 60 yards on 25 carries.

After halftime, Texarkana came out and knotted the game at 14-14 when Blair scored from the 1. The Rams threw an interception on the first play of the next drive, which ended with Bishop darting in from the 1 to take the lead 21-14.