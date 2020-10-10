POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop concerning fictitious tags Friday evening, according to an arrest report.

Driver Terry Wheeler, 45, of Little Rock was not wearing a seat belt, had a suspended driver's license and had an active search waiver on file, the report said.

Wheeler refused to comply with officers who had to forcefully remove him from the vehicle, which was later discovered to be stolen, the report said. During the search, officers found a digital scale, several syringes and methamphetamine.

He was arrested at 5:01 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail.

Wheeler is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor refusal to submit.

His first court appearance is scheduled to be at 9 a.m. Oct. 13.