Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
Police beat

POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to drug charges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:32 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop concerning fictitious tags Friday evening, according to an arrest report.

Driver Terry Wheeler, 45, of Little Rock was not wearing a seat belt, had a suspended driver's license and had an active search waiver on file, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Wheeler refused to comply with officers who had to forcefully remove him from the vehicle, which was later discovered to be stolen, the report said. During the search, officers found a digital scale, several syringes and methamphetamine.

He was arrested at 5:01 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail.

Wheeler is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor refusal to submit.

His first court appearance is scheduled to be at 9 a.m. Oct. 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT