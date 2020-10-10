Virus cases increase in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased about 700 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Washington County had 10,171 cumulative cases as of 5:15 p.m. Friday, compared to 9,763 cumulative cases Oct. 2. Active cases decreased from 520 to 515. Cases as of Friday included 9,413 confirmed cases and 758 probable cases.

Benton County had 7,065 cumulative cases as of 5:15 p.m. Friday, compared with 6,767 cumulative cases Oct. 2. Active cases increased from 347 to 396. Cases as of Friday included 6,707 confirmed cases and 358 probable cases.

Polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests, and antigen tests can detect covid-19.

Antigen tests, which can give covid-19 test results within an hour, are available at several clinics in Northwest Arkansas for people with symptoms of the virus.

Results from antigen tests take less than an hour compared to days for polymerase tests. Antigen tests have an increased chance of false-negative results, meaning it's possible to be infected but test negative, so the result may need to be confirmed with a polymerase test, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of covid-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Both antigen and most PCR tests are performed via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

A total of 84,438 PCR tests and 1,397 antigen tests been done among Benton County residents, while 89,977 PCR tests and 4,427 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen at all of its local county health units. The department has heath units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 16,611 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 5,854 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 19,375 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics. The data doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region. Washington Regional isn't doing antigen testing at its screening clinics.

Community Clinic, which offers PCR and antigen testing at all of its medical clinics in Northwest Arkansas, collected 19,206 specimens to be tested, 249 of which were for antigen tests, as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 50 patients in covid-19 units as of Friday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Thirty-one patients in the region were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 84 virus cases in the past week.

Rogers Public Schools had 115 cases, an increase of 21 since Oct. 2. The district had 454 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

The Springdale district had 166 cases, an increase of 24 since Oct. 2, according to the district's website.

The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.

Bentonville's School District had 83 covid-19 cases, an increase of 13 since Oct. 2, according to the district's website. The district had 175 students and 21 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district had 79 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus, an increase of 26 since Oct. 2. Thirty-seven staff and/or faculty and 187 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

Springdale Health and Rehabilitation Center on North Gutensohn Road recently reported 60 covid-19 cases including 57 residents and three staff members. None of the residents have recovered, and one of the staff members has recovered. A representative from the nursing home wasn't available for comment late Friday afternoon. The home is licensed for up to 140 beds, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.