Williams accounts for 4 TDs; Mustangs now 6-0

There's a reason junior running back Tyler Williams doesn't play on Central Arkansas Christian's defensive unit.

"We've got him playing one way for games like this," Coach Tommy Shoemaker said Friday night after CAC's 35-14 victory over Heber Springs. "When we get to the end, he can carry still carry the load. And he does."

Williams, 6-0, 190 pounds, took over when the Mustangs (6-0, 3-0 4A-2) needed some breathing room early in the fourth quarter after Heber Springs (1-5, 0-3) cut the deficit to 21-14 on a 58-yard run by 5-4 scatback Diego Rubio with 8:14 to play.

Williams (27-153 rushing, 3 TDs, 4-56 receiving, 1 TD) only touched the ball three times in the first 16 minutes of the second half, with Heber Springs controlling the clock and Shoemaker electing to throw two times early in the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead, leading to a three-and-out possession.

"Feed him," Shoemaker said of his thoughts when CAC took over at its 43 with 8:14 to play. "The drive before I screwed up and didn't do that."

Williams had his number called eight consecutive times by Shoemaker, and the Mustangs faced fourth and goal at the Heber Springs 1.

Timeout was called, and everybody on the field and the stands at Mustang Mountain knew what was coming when Williams lined up in the Wildcat formation.

"We knew exactly what was happening," Heber Springs Coach Todd Wood said. "I told our front line just get penetration. I told our linebackers find the gap, try to hit him at the line of scrimmage and get some penetration."

It didn't matter.

Williams took the snap, waited for his offensive line to open a crease, and he slithered into the end zone to give CAC a 28-14 lead with 4:38 to play.

CAC put the game away for good on Heber Springs' next possession when Jackson Richmond intercepted Matthew Cook's pass at the Mustangs' 30 and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

Wood said he thought the Panthers were in the game after they made it 21-14.

Except for one thing.

"Let's get a stop, get the ball back and the momentum's back in our favor," Wood said. "And we can move the ball down and score. But again, we knew what the task was. The task coming into the game, you'd better stop No. 5. And if you don't stop No. 5, it's going to be a bad night for us.

"Time after time we kept hitting him high. You can't do that against a great runner like that. You can't do that. We knew who they were going to give the ball to. We expected it. We've just got to get the job done"

All one has to do is look at the Mustangs' statistics to know what CAC is going to do.

Williams came into the game with 116 carries, 757 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"He's a special player," Shoemaker said of Williams, who rushed for two 3-yard scores in the first half and hooked up with quarterback Palmer Gilbrech on a 25-yard screen play for a third touchdown.

"He's got that kind of rare talent of power, speed, balance," Shoemaker said. "It's no secret. Everyone knows what we're going to do."

Knowing Williams is going to get the ball is one thing, stopping him is another. On Friday, Williams slightly exceeded his season averages of 23 carries and 151 yards.

"You got to find something, you got to dig down deep and stop No. 5," Wood said. "That's what you've got to do."

It hasn't happened.

"Not yet," Wood said.