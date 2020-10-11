2 challengers trying to unseat 28-year city director in LR

The longest-serving city director in the history of Little Rock has two challengers Nov. 3, both of whom say she's been in the seat for too long.

Joan Adcock, 80, was first elected to the city Board of Directors in 1992. Running against her are Greg Henderson, publisher/president of Rock City Eats, and Sheridan Richards, a senior human-resources professional.

Adcock said she would use another term to work on cleaning up neighborhoods and addressing concerns about racial inequities. She said she also would continue to work closely with the city's Hispanic population, including promoting municipal IDs.

Henderson, 37, said he will work on developing a comprehensive plan to address homelessness, fighting for renters' rights and encouraging economic development by adjusting zoning laws and building a community-oriented approach with tax credits and incentives.

Richards, 39, is running on a five-pronged platform that includes ensuring quality of life for families, advocating for resources to help children reach grade-level reading by third grade, equity, skill development and establishing safe and affordable housing options.

Richards said she questions whether equity is a priority for Adcock, and Henderson said he believes her views no longer line up with the priorities of people in Little Rock. Adcock has emphasized her service to the community and collaboration with neighborhoods.

The election is taking place after months of economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and in a year marked by protests for racial justice in Little Rock and across the nation.

PROTESTS AND POLICING

All three candidates say protesters need to be heard.

"I think everyone has to be listened to, and I have no problem with peaceful protests," Adcock said. "I do have problems when they turn toward destruction to property, either government or individual."

Henderson said America is "built on protest, and not always even peaceful protest."

"There's a reason why people are protesting, and it's usually when they can't get a response and all they know to do is band together in protest," he said.

Richards said the best way to respond to protests is to "give the community a chance to speak and be heard so that they don't act out in these other ways," such as defacing city property.

"I think that is a symptom that people just want to be heard," she said.

Adcock said she supports the Police Department and touted a new youth program called Elevate, where officers build relationships with students from third grade through high school.

"Everything that you have is going to have some problem people and everything, but I think that the [Police Department] does a good job of handling those and I want to be there to help them to continue to handle the problems that we have and come up with some new ways like Elevate."

Henderson said he wants to look at improving the mental health of officers who have experienced trauma while on the force, and at better ways police can respond to people experiencing mental illness and homelessness, such as a prerequisite and continuing education in social work in mental health.

He said the city should allocate funds toward community services that could prevent crime a decade from now and measure and reward positive metrics for officers.

Richards said she likes the direction the department is going with regard to recent reforms. She said she doesn't agree with "defunding the police," a rallying cry of some protesters, but said the city should think about diverting some resources to demilitarized responses, mental-health services and cultural sensitivity training.

The city needs a zero-tolerance policy for excessive use of force and improved relationships between officers and the Black community, she said.

ZONING AND DEVELOPMENT

Adcock said the city needs to make sure its zoning laws are enforced. She said the city should address not only the needs of developers, but also the needs of neighborhoods. Developers sometimes buy up lots one at a time so they don't have to put in street or drainage improvements, she said.

"The neighborhoods right now feel like we're not being fair to them," she said.

Henderson said zoning laws need to be updated to reflect how downtown has changed, and to prepare for future growth in terms of mass transit. Larger lots could be divided up easily to create extra density, but instead they're vacant for years and "there's nothing you can do about it," he said. The city also needs to do a better job of investing in homegrown businesses, he said.

Richards said the city has outdated zoning laws on the books and should update them to allow people to more easily renovate and revitalize properties.

She said incentives to get businesses to move to areas with blighted properties are needed, but there should be checks and balances to turn those incentives into jobs, "so we can actually build up the community with jobs, and allow residents to benefit from that growth."

30 CROSSING

With construction underway on a $1 billion state project to reconstruct and widen Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock, the candidates expressed varying views on the city's role with regard to 30 Crossing.

Adcock said she didn't see the 30 Crossing project being stopped and wanted it to be built exactly as it was proposed. She said the city should look at each highway project individually to make sure it fits in well with the city.

"I would want to look at each one individually and make sure that it is a good fit for our community and give people the best job that can be done for our city," she said.

Henderson is president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, which is currently a party in an effort to stop the project through an appeal in federal court. He said the city could have advocated for itself in court and expressed concern about how the changes to traffic flow will affect new business in the East Village area.

"The highway department's goal is to keep building highways. ... They're also looking to see, how can we move from Little Rock to Saline County, anywhere else in the state other than Little Rock," he said. "Our whole goal has to be to keep people in Little Rock as much as possible."

Richards said there wasn't anything the city could do about the project at this point, but said from an environmental perspective that if construction takes away any green space then that should be replaced.

"My philosophy is when you take green space away you need to be careful to put it back elsewhere," she said. "We're proud of our beautiful outdoors here, and we need to make sure we maintain that."

A FAILED RESOLUTION

Adcock's two challengers both said they would have supported a resolution that the city board failed to pass in August that would have urged landlords to halt evictions during the pandemic and exhort Gov. Asa Hutchinson to consider a statewide moratorium on evictions and late fees.

Adcock said she voted against the resolution for several reasons, including that she did not think the city should step into private business and that not paying rent would not be helpful for the credit of tenants who want to buy a home later. She added that she had had many meetings with landlords who were willing to work with tenants, and that she knew there would be help at the federal level.

"In most cases, if it's somebody that's been a good tenant and they've had them a long time and they're making a little payment on it, they don't mind helping them along," she said. "There were lots of people that were already in the pipeline to being evicted that had nothing to do with the virus."

But Henderson and Richards say the city should have sent a message to vulnerable residents and the state by supporting the resolution.

Henderson said he would always stand with renters, because the state has "some of the worst laws in the country when it comes to renters' rights," and that documenting renters' struggles during the pandemic could have put pressure on the state to help.

"It had no legal bearing," Henderson said. "It wasn't like passing that was going to make it impossible for a landlord to kick out a tenant. It really was just in support of people who are going through situations like that right now."

Richards said it was a missed opportunity in light of Hutchinson's announcement last week that the state's CARES Act Steering Committee will consider a proposal to help people in need of short-term rental assistance.

"We could have achieved that back in July," Richards said. "We missed an opportunity to send a message and be a trailblazer ... with being the first to say, hey, we need a solution."

CONFEDERATE MEMORIALS

More than once at recent candidate forums Richards has called out parts of Adcock's voting record related to memorials to the Confederacy.

In 2015, Adcock voted against renaming Confederate Boulevard to Springer Boulevard. In 2016, she opposed a resolution that called on the Legislature to end Arkansas' dual celebration of the birthdays of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and civil-rights icon the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Adcock said she felt the letter to the state was too demanding and there wasn't a need for it because the Legislature was addressing it in the next session, and that the street name was a part of Little Rock's history.

"I'm a person that, I don't believe you can wipe away history, and history is to be learned from and that we don't make the same mistakes again, but you can't just take the history books and history and completely remove it," she said.

Richards described herself as an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in her work in the human-resources field, and said doing away with symbols of the Confederacy is part of the city building a more inclusive culture.

"When you vote to maintain those kinds of symbols, you're sending a message to people of color in the community that it's OK to maintain symbols of hate, fear, division and racism," she said.

Henderson also said symbols of the Confederacy don't have any place in the city today and that they don't acknowledge the suffering of those who experienced slavery, hatred and continuing oppression.

"I don't pretend to know whether or not [Adcock] is racially motivated in that or what her intentions are, but it's time to move on, not only in race issues in the city ... it's time to move on past old ideas," he said.

FORM OF GOVERNMENT

Henderson and Richards both said they support putting the question of Little Rock's form of government -- particularly whether the city board should keep its current combination of at-large and ward representation -- to voters.

"I want what the voters want," Richards said.

Adcock said she would support a measure to do so if there were a consensus that the public wanted the ballot initiative, and that at-large representatives take the time to focus on citywide issues that ward representatives may not.

Henderson said he believes the at-large positions need to be reevaluated, and that the at-large representatives currently on the board tend to prioritize the needs of certain areas of the city over others, which he said was a fundamental flaw of those positions.

"Those directors are always going to look at the areas right around them and prioritize needs of those areas first," he said.

Henderson and Richards both said they support term limits for city directors and that 28 years is too long.

Richards said she would support a requirement that city directors step away for one or two terms once they have served a certain amount of time before they are allowed to run again. She added that she respected Adcock's service to the city, but said she had held that position for too long.

Adcock said elections already serve as term limits for city directors.

"If the people think I'm too old and I've been there too long, then let them vote that way," she said. "If a person thinks I'm still contributing and still able to do my job and everything, then I suggest they vote for me."