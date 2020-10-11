4 people killed in crashes in state

A Little Rock man died after a Jeep struck his motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Benton, Arkansas State Police said.

The wreck happened shortly before 1 p.m., when a 2011 Jeep Liberty traveling north on Arkansas 9, north of Don Wise Road, crossed the centerline, according to a preliminary state police report.

The Jeep struck a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Gary Vance, killing him, the report states.

Earlier Thursday, a 49-year-old man was killed when his tractor-trailer missed a curve in Poinsett County and overturned, another report stated.

Troopers said Brad Robertson was driving a Freightliner south on Arkansas 135, north of Rivervale, when he lost control of the vehicle while in a curve.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The truck left the road and rolled over about 9 a.m.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

On Wednesday, two Jonesboro men died after their motorcycle struck a tree in Craighead County, authorities said.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. as the motorcycle was traveling west on Craighead County Road 780, according to a preliminary crash report by the state police.

The Honda missed a curve, ran off the road and hit the tree, the report states.

State police said killed in the crash were the driver, 42-year-old Mathew Puryear, and the passenger, 51-year-old Roger Krupicki.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report stated.

At least 485 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.