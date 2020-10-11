Arkansas Achievers

• Second-year student Mackenzie Bolt at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock has been awarded the Amanda Harris Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of Clinton School graduate Amanda Harris, who died in September 2016. Now in its second year, the scholarship is annually awarded to a Clinton School student committed to working with a community partner organization on a Capstone project focused on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Bolt's Capstone project is in partnership with the Central Arkansas Harm Reduction Project, a Little Rock-based organization that seeks to end opioid overdose deaths in Arkansas and provide public health services to underserved communities. "We are working to reduce HIV transmission and overdose deaths in Central Arkansas through peer-run direct services for people who are impacted by the war on drugs," said Bolt of North Little Rock. "In addition to this, we also do street outreach on Wednesdays, during which we drive around Little Rock providing food and other supplies to our unhoused community members." Bolt's project includes working with the Central Arkansas Harm Reduction Project to make the organization more financially sustainable, including applying for grants and planning fundraisers, but also developing intake forms, feedback forms and a system for service tracking.

• The University of Arkansas at Monticello Agriculture Alumni Society has announced the fall semester's winners of the Robert C. Kirst scholarships. They are Joseph Moore of Pine Bluff and Jessica Croswell of Crossett. Both are seniors. Moore, who is from Pine Bluff, says he chose the agricultural field at UAM because it offers job stability. "I come from a family of electricians where the work is taxing and inconsistent, so when I chose a major, I wanted to make sure that I would have a job that would consistently be there for me to provide for my family. Agriculture Business was the best fit with that in mind," he said. "I interned at George's Poultry in NWA this past summer, so my wife and I will be looking into a job opportunity either there or at one of the Tyson plants in Arkansas or the surrounding states," Moore said. "We are interested in applying for the manager's program at George's or Tyson." Croswell, an animal science major, said "I have always had a passion for animals. Because of that, I know that any job or career that I find in this field will be one that I will be happy with long-term. After I receive my bachelor's, I am either going for my master's degree in Equine Genetics and Reproduction, or I will find an available job near this area."

• The Missouri Pharmacy Association recognized the efforts of individuals in the pharmacy profession during its first Virtual Conference and Trade Show. Nine people received 2020 Excellence Awards in seven categories. The 2020 St. Louis College of Pharmacy Student Member of the Year Award was presented to BeiBei Ding, who is from Little Rock. This award is presented annually to one student each at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy and at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for their commitment to pharmacy and community, as evidenced by membership and participation in pharmacy organizations and community involvement.Ding is a student at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, formerly St. Louis College of Pharmacy. She has had a strong interest in pharmacy from a young age. Ding believes that genuinely loving what you do can be infectious and motivating to others. When Ding's family originally came to the United States, they survived on $30,000 a year and barely knew English. Since then, through her parents' sacrifices, she was able to go through pharmacy school and serve patients both in the community setting at Schnucks Pharmacy and later at the Innovation Lab at Express Scripts-Cigna. Upon graduation, Ding hopes to pursue an industry fellowship.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

