Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) is tacked for a loss by Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won 30-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks is tackled for a loss by Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain during the second half of Saturday's game in Auburn, Ala. The Hogs lost after a disputed play and a late field goal. Complete coverage in Sports, 1C

(AP/Butch Dill)