OPINION | EDITORIAL: Back to semi-normal

Imagine that: an election for school board on election day. The state, our duly elected representatives in the Ledge, and local officials deserve a thank you from citizens for that much, at least. Instead of hiding away a school board election in September, the people will elect a school board when they actually vote.

Not that everybody likes it this way. For years, the teachers' unions have argued that people would get confused if they had to vote for a school board and, say, a president at the same time. Which tells you what the union bosses think of mere voters.

Speaking of the teachers' unions, or maybe just the handful of people who run them, you can bet they have a slate for the new Little Rock School Board this year. And are passing it around. But whether the bosses in the teachers' union are the priority, or instead students, is up to the voters. In a few weeks, you will decide. What a country!

If We the People allow the union to take over the Little Rock School Board (again), how will things change for the better for students? How will they change at all? Instead, principals will be undermined (again), tests might be changed (again) to stall comparisons from year to year, and real reforms will be stymied (again). A school like Hall High had very high absenteeism when the union controlled the board, but the principal could not take action to limit the number of absent teacher days, since the union blocked it.

Last month the teachers' union--or a few dozen members of it--decided to work from home, without giving the district more than a few hours' notice. Until the union backed away a few days later.

What would an emboldened union pull once it gets control of the school board again?

This might be the most important contest on the ballot in central Arkansas on Nov. 3. Even in a presidential election year, nothing might affect the future of this part of the state like the election of the new Little Rock School Board.

Not every zone is being contested. But in several of those that are, we'd recommend: