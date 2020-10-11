Little Rock Notebook

Detours, closures

set for road work

Street and drainage improvements will cause traffic changes at two locations in Little Rock this month.

Work is underway on a project to relocate Cedar Street between Markham Street and Interstate 630 to the east, adjacent to Pine Street. Work is planned in phases over the next 18 months. Motorists should expect temporary detours and the closure of side-street intersections as the construction work progresses.

Traffic flow on South Pine Street and South Cedar Street will be maintained without street closures.

Separately, construction crews will replace the storm water drainage systems at the intersection of Byrd Street and East Capitol Avenue starting Oct. 19. The streets will be closed during construction.

Motorists traveling in the area should follow the detour route signage near the construction site.

Cleanup planned

at Murray Park

Keep Little Rock Beautiful will have a cleanup at Murray Park and along the shoreline of the Arkansas River on Saturday.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and go until noon. The organization will provide trash bags and disposable gloves and have some litter grabbers available, but volunteers are asked to bring their own if they have them. T-shirts for volunteers will also be available while supplies last.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is requiring that volunteers pre-register and wear face coverings during check-in, check-out and when unable to maintain a physical distance from others during the cleanup.

Volunteers can register by emailing info@klrb.org.

Zoo offers gifts

to blood donors

The Little Rock Zoo is encouraging people to donate blood with a special offer through Oct. 24.

Donors to the Arkansas Blood Institute will receive free T-shirts with the slogan "Natural State of Mind," and one free entry coupon for the Little Rock Zoo that will be valid through Dec. 31.

The Arkansas Blood Institute needs donors to help rebuild the blood supply in response to the covid-19 crisis and is urging healthy adults to donate, the zoo said in an email last week.

Mayor picked for

national training

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is one of 21 elected officials selected to receive training on advocating for safer and more activity-friendly streets, Smart Growth America announced last week.

The Washington-based organization aims to ensure that urban development policies foster safe, equitable and sustainable community growth. For its inaugural Active People, Healthy Nation Champions Institute, the nonprofit chose 21 local elected officials from across the country to participate in a six-month program designed to help the officials "effectively advocate for and support safer and more complete streets," according to a news release.

"Being selected to this inaugural class is a recognition of these leaders' commitment to make their hometowns more equitable, accessible, and viable communities for all residents," John Robert Smith, senior policy advisor at Smart Growth America, said in the news release.