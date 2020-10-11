Hutchinson: People now taking virus more seriously

Arkansans have been taking the coronavirus more seriously since it swept through the White House after a Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN on Sunday.

Several people, including President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus after the nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden. Few people at the outdoor event wore masks or kept their social distance. Afterward, there was a reception inside the White House.

"After the White House challenge that we saw and the cases that arose from that event with the president, people are taking it very seriously, even more so than ever, wearing the masks," Hutchinson, speaking from Fayetteville, told CNN. "It is getting better and we want it to continue to."

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Hutchinson if he'd want his family to attend a Trump rally in Arkansas if mask wearing and social distancing weren't required.

"They offer masks," said Hutchinson. "They do screenings whenever they come to the rallies. Certainly we want to have an engagement in the presidential campaign this year ... but yes, there should not be any mass gathering without social distancing. The social distancing is so important. Or wear a mask. If you're going to sit next to somebody, wear a mask. It's important that, we have seen by illustration the challenge of the virus at a spreader event when you don't socially distance. We also can utilize this as an example, in other words a teaching moment."

Earlier in the interview, Hutchinson told Tapper that an increase in hospitalizations has him concerned. The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas was at record levels Tuesday through Friday, then dropped by 6 on Saturday to 554, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"We still have capacity," he said. "But with the onset of flu season, you not only have to follow the guidelines in reference to covid, everybody needs to get their flu shot. So we're continuing to do everything we can. The main thing is you take it seriously."

Hutchinson said people need to be able to go about their "life activities," but they need to keep their distance or wear masks.

"People cannot be shut up for seven months. They've got to live life," he said. "But we have to do that with the social distancing."

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.