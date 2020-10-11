Health Care Notebook

Masks sterilizer

gets FDA warning

The Food and Drug Administration has warned the maker of a system that decontaminates N95 masks for health care workers, saying it doesn't comply with the federal agency's rules.

Battelle Memorial Institute manufactures the decontaminating system, called the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System. It runs at several sites around the country, including one in Little Rock.

The product received emergency-use approval to operate amid a global shortage of masks in the coronavirus pandemic.

But the FDA, which regulates medical devices, said last week that the agency "became aware that there may be deficiencies" in Battelle's decontamination process.

The group needs to have a system in place for tracking adverse events related to its product, federal health officials said. Examples of such events could include allergic reactions, broken masks or infections while workers use masks that were processed by the system.

It's not clear if the FDA received reports of those specific issues, if any were linked to Arkansas or how frequently area health providers decontaminate masks using the system.

A Battelle spokesman said the group "appreciate[s] the clarity" the FDA's warning provided, and "it is of great importance to us to remain in compliance" with federal rules.

Officials plan to submit a response to the FDA in the coming days, the spokesman wrote in an email.

Bill seeks to add

ag-worker testing

A member of the Arkansas delegation has introduced a bill to boost testing of "essential critical food and agriculture workers" for covid-19.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford introduced HR8482 on Oct. 1 with two Republican co-sponsors.

The proposed legislation would require the secretary of agriculture to support state and government efforts to encourage testing of those groups, according to its title. Its full text has not yet been published.

The bill has been referred to a committee for review.

Rx drug take-back

day set for Oct. 24

The National and Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24.

The events are meant to curtail prescription drug abuse by offering a safe place to take unused medications.

Medications will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations around the state are listed online at: artakeback.org.