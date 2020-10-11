Missing swimmer's body found in lake

The body of a 24-year-old Jacksonville man who disappeared last month while swimming in DeGray Lake has been recovered, authorities said Friday.

Courtland Matthew McDonald was swimming during a church outing southwest of the Caddo Bend Recreational Area on Sept. 20 when he called for help and sank under the surface of the water, according to a news release issued by the Clark County sheriff's office.

Multiple agencies and volunteers attempted to find McDonald, ultimately recovering his body about 7:45 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

"Many thanks go to all the agencies and volunteers who worked tirelessly to help bring closure to his family," the release states. "We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers, as they mourn the loss of their loved one."