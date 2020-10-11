Mourners gather in memory of officer killed in line of duty

Gone but not forgotten.

Family and friends gathered on a rainy Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life and honor the legacy of Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Kevin Collins, who was fatally wounded on Monday in the line of duty.

The funeral services for Collins were held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Saturday, and with the services entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, the arrival of Collins into the auditorium of the convention center was a ceremonial salute to the fallen hero.

Prior to the 3 p.m. start of the service, members of the Arkansas State Police, serving as pallbearers, solemnly marched Collins' casket into the arena as a Scottish bagpipe played in the background. Tributes from Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Alderman Ivan Whitfield, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Chief of Police Kevin Sergeant, Department of Public Safety Secretary Jamie Cook, family and friends, each shined a bright light on who Collins was.

"Detective Kevin Collins could not see wrong and not put forth the effort to make it right," said Washington, for whom Collins served as special driver and escort. "He gave his life protecting his community, Pine Bluff, Arkansas."

Rutledge gave her condolences to the family and to those who meant much to Collins. "As we lay to rest and remember the legacy of an incredible young police officer and honor the family he left behind," she said, "Mrs. Hobbs and Mr. Collins lost a son; Chief Sergeant, Pine Bluff Police Department, Mayor Washington lost a great detective."

Rutledge said she had the privilege of hearing stories about detective Collins about his passion for law enforcement, community and his family, but today it would be up to his brothers and sisters in blue to continue to honor his memory by standing in the gap where Collins once stood and continue to be there to support his friends and family as he would have.

"May we never forget what Kevin sacrificed," she said. "May it be forever be etched in our hearts and may we know that another angel has blue wings."

Cook said she remembered Collins from his time at the police academy when she was the director but said she got to know him better when he attended the law enforcement task force meetings with Mayor Washington.

"He was so enthusiastic about the advancements and recommendations that we could make this profession even better because we all believe society expects so much out of law enforcement and those expectations are fair," she said. "What's not fair is that we don't always meet these expectations with the investments, and he was excited that we would finally be able to put on paper what we needed to make sure we were meeting those expectations with investments."

Cook said the task force will always remember Collins' legacy and enthusiasm.

"We will never forget his sacrifice. We commit to forever cherish his legacy," said Cook. "We will carry out his good work so that we too, as no doubt he was received by our Lord and Savior with that welcome, well done my good and faithful servant."

Other speakers touched on Collins' hard work and offered praise about his Officer of the Year award he received in 2017 and the Pine Bluff Distinguished Service Award in 2019. Chief Sergeant said he wanted to honor Collins in a way that had not been done before.

Comparing it to athletic teams that retire a number of an athlete to honor the player who is no longer with the team for their selfless contributions, Sergeant did the same.

"Because of Kevin Collins' bravery and dedication to this community, as the chief of police of the Pine Bluff Police Department, it is my honor to inform you that the badge number, that the call number 520 will never, no longer be in circulation but instead will be immortalized ... to show a testament of Detective Collins' legacy," said Sergeant to a standing ovation.

The Rev. Matt Mosler of New Life Church gave the eulogy, noting that Collins was the security guard for New Life Church for over three years but became family as time progressed.

"The longer he stayed there the more we had an opportunity to witness his heart, character, faith, and pretty soon Kevin Collins stopped being just a security guard and began pitching in," said Mosler. "He began holding babies, calming crying children, encouraging emotional teenagers, he became someone they could lean on. Kevin became part of the family-- an indispensable part of our family."

Mosler recalled the day at Jefferson Regional Medical Center when he waited in the room with Collins' mother, Donna Hobbs, and received the news that Collins had died.

"When the doctor came in the room at Jefferson Regional and told us that we lost Kevin and you cried, 'My boy was a good boy, he was a good police officer, he helped people, why Lord Jesus, why Lord Jesus,'" recalled Mosler.

"What do you say to that? At the time you don't say anything. You just cry."

Family members of of Detective Kevin Collins exit the tunnel after the funeral service to join family and friends in the hospitality room. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)