• Queen Elizabeth II has used her delayed birthday honors list to celebrate selfless work in the battle against the coronavirus. In addition to honoring doctors and nurses, the queen late Friday bestowed awards on delivery drivers, fundraisers and volunteers -- 1,495 people in all. Felicia Kwaku, 52, was honored for her services to nursing, making her an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. An associate director of nursing at King's College NHS Foundation Trust in London, she has supported nurses from ethnic backgrounds by delivering webinars and raising issues surrounding personal protective equipment. Mustafa Kemal Koksal, 63, received a Medal of the Order of the British Empire for services to the community. He completed at least one volunteer duty every day over the two months he couldn't work as a bus supervisor, totaling more than 80 trips to fetch shopping or collect prescriptions for elderly and disabled people in York. Also honored was sports coach Joe Wicks, who effectively became the U.K.'s personal trainer during the lockdown through his popular YouTube videos; and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, 22, for his campaign to ensure children in need could receive meals across the summer. Honorees also include Mary Berry, food writer and former judge of the "Great British Bake Off," who became a dame; and three who were knighted -- Phil Redmond, creator of some of the most popular British television shows of the past four decades; Tommy Steele, widely known as Britain's first rock 'n' roll star, for services to entertainment and charity; and David Suchet, who played Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot on TV for almost 25 years.

• Paris Hilton has been speaking out about the abuse she says she suffered at a boarding school in Utah, and Friday she took her push nearly to the school's front doors. Hilton, 39, organized a protest in a park near Provo Canyon School along with several hundred others who shared stories of abuse they say they suffered there or at similar schools for troubled youths. A socialite who became a reality TV star, Hilton is trying to shed light on what she believes is a corrupt industry that manipulates parents and traumatizes youths. She says as a teen she was verbally, emotionally and physically abused in what she described as "torture." Since a documentary titled "This is Paris" was released on YouTube last month, other celebrities have also spoken out about their experiences at that school or others like it, including Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson and tattoo artist Kat Von D. "It's something so traumatic that you don't even want to think it's real," Hilton told the crowd. "It's something I blocked from my memory for forever."