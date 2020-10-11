Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's son; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Leonard Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press