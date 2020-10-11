NFL Arkansans compiled by Todd J. Pearce
• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 5 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
THURSDAY 1-9 receiving in victory over Buccaneers
LAST WEEK 1-6 receiving in loss to Colts
SEASON 5-30 receiving in 5 games
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2-39 receiving in loss to Buccaneers
SEASON 18-245 receiving in 4 games
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
THURSDAY 1-9 receiving in loss to Bears
SEASON 1-9 receiving in 2 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 2-6 rushing, 7-40 receiving in loss to Ravens
SEASON 18-72 rushing, 11-78 receiving in 4 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Jets
SEASON 1 tackle in 2 games
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles in loss to Ravens
SEASON 10 tackles in 4 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 5 tackles in victory over Lions
SEASON 26 tackles, 2 sacks in 4 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Saints
SEASON 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in 4 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles in victory over Bears
SEASON 7 tackles in 4 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Texans
SEASON 4 tackles in 4 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Chiefs
SEASON 9 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 fumble recovery for TD in 4 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 4-34.8 net avg. in victory over Cowboys
SEASON 13-38.4 net avg. in 4 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)
SUSPENDED
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.