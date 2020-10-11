NFL Arkansans compiled by Todd J. Pearce

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 5 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)

THURSDAY 1-9 receiving in victory over Buccaneers

LAST WEEK 1-6 receiving in loss to Colts

SEASON 5-30 receiving in 5 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2-39 receiving in loss to Buccaneers

SEASON 18-245 receiving in 4 games

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

THURSDAY 1-9 receiving in loss to Bears

SEASON 1-9 receiving in 2 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 2-6 rushing, 7-40 receiving in loss to Ravens

SEASON 18-72 rushing, 11-78 receiving in 4 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Jets

SEASON 1 tackle in 2 games

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles in loss to Ravens

SEASON 10 tackles in 4 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 5 tackles in victory over Lions

SEASON 26 tackles, 2 sacks in 4 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Saints

SEASON 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble in 4 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles in victory over Bears

SEASON 7 tackles in 4 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Texans

SEASON 4 tackles in 4 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Chiefs

SEASON 9 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1 fumble recovery for TD in 4 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 4-34.8 net avg. in victory over Cowboys

SEASON 13-38.4 net avg. in 4 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)

SUSPENDED

TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)

REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy

INJURED RESERVE

WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.