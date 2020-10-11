Sections
Official statement from SEC

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Below was released by the SEC office concerning the intentional grounding call on quarterback Bo Nix before Auburn's game-winning field goal against the University of Arkansas:

"During the 3rd down play at 0:30 in the 4th quarter, the officials on the field sounded their whistles and blew the play dead as they deemed the passer illegally grounded the ball to conserve time as governed by Rule 7-3-2-f.

"During the subsequent replay review, there is conclusive video evidence that the pass was backward. However, because recovery of the football was not clearly made in the immediate continuing football action, the ruling on the field was determined to stand under Rule 12-3-2-e-1. Both the determination of a backward pass and the immediate clear recovery are required to reverse the ruling on the field under Rule 12-3-2-e-1."

