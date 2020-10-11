Pet of the Week

Tobbe was found as a stray, very thin, but he is now turning into a beautiful boy. Tobbe is a great dog. He is affectionate with people. As with most labs, he loves being with his people and resting in their laps. He gets along great with other dogs. Tobbe is also house-trained.

Canine Close-Up

Gadget was dumped with her mother and three siblings at a lake in a rural area of Perry County. Gadget is an active puppy who loves running and playing with other dogs and cats. She is almost house-trained and would love a big backyard to run and play in.

Featured Felines

KitKat is a beautiful, gray-and-white female kitten with green eyes, around 6 weeks old. She was abandoned along with the rest of her litter. KitKat has had her first vaccination and will receive more vaccinations. She also will be spayed and receive a microchip.

Tobbe and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Animal Rescue. More information is available at (501) 503-0606 and ootwrescue.org.