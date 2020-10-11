Pulaski County notebook

Body camera grant

discussion put off

The Pulaski County Quorum Court Budget Committee pulled two items from consideration during a meeting last week.

In September, the Pulaski County sheriff's office took heat for unpaid debt resulting from some financial errors at the department, which left a grant of $420,000 for body cameras in limbo.

Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers kept that grant from being included in the budget with the rest of the items, and asked for the committee to revisit it during the Nov. 5 meeting.

Justice of the Peace Luke McCoy requested that discussion about the Election Commission's general fund budget be removed from the agenda, which was approved.

The remaining items are set to be discussed at the next full Quorum Court meeting.

Panel to discuss

fee to aid lockup

The Pulaski County Quorum Court Agenda Committee is to hear a proposed emergency ordinance sponsored by Justice of the Peace Curtis Keith to establish a daily fee for municipalities keeping prisoners in the Pulaski County jail.

The ordinance, if passed, will establish a $64.70 fee per prisoner per day. It needs to go through the committee to the full Quorum Court.

As long as the prisoners remain a "prisoner of a municipality," the fee will be charged for each inmate in the jail.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins has previously asked for more funding to increase deputy pay and help fix malfunctioning equipment within the jail.

'21 budget talks

scheduled to start

The Pulaski County Budget Committee is to meet Thursday to continue its discussion of the proposed 2021 general fund budget.

Budgets for the circuit and county clerk, collectors automation fund, and circuit clerk recorder are scheduled for discussion at the meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m.

Meetings to discuss the public defender, juvenile detention, sheriff's office and jail budgets will be on Oct. 20, Nov. 5 and possibly Nov. 12 if there is any unfinished business.

Quorum Court Services Director Justin Blagg said the dates and topics are subject to change.