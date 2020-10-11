Race for Hope 71 results

Race for Hope prelim
LOCUST GROVE -- Friday night's preliminary feature race results from the fourth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway with starting position in parentheses. The top 10 finishers advanced to the main event, which was held Saturday night:
1. Tom Berry Jr. (1), Newberg, N.D.
2. Tanner Black (7), Otis, Kan.
3. Terry Phillips (22), Springfield, Mo.
4. Jake O'Neill (8), Tucson, Ariz.
5. Marcus Yarie (18), Wausau, Wis.
6. Lane Mari (3), Imperial, Calif.
7. Justin O'Brien (15), West Union, Iowa
8. Curtis Cook (11), Conway
9. Travis Mosley (19), Batesville
10. Dennis Schoenfeld (21), Van Buren
11. Clay Norris (27), Searcy
12. Wayne Brooks (12), Bald Knob
13. Craig Oakes (30), Marshall, Texas
14. Neal Flowers (13), Hobbs, N.M.
15. Ashton Wilkey (28), Batesville
16. Joey Gee (16), Bald Knob
17. Jon Mitchell (25), Texarkana, Texas
18. Matt Barry (26), West Plains, Mo.
19. Ricky Engles Jr. (14), Mount Pleasant
20. Nathan Stewart (9), Bryant
21. Michael Luberda Jr. (2), Au Gres, Mich.
22. Rusty Jeffrey (20), Batesville
23. Brint Hartwick (10), Quitman
24. Andrew Moreno (6), Jonesboro
25. Roger Witt (24), Batesville
26. Troy Schaberg (4), Amity
27. Justin Whitehead (5), Texarkana
28. Chuck Sanders (17), Mabelvale
29. Collen Winebarger (29), Corbett, Ore.
30. Randy Weaver (23), Little Rock
Heat winners -- Moreno, Harwick, Luberda, O'Neill, Whitehead, Schaberg, Berry, Mari, Stewart, Black. B-Main winners -- Ryan Moore, Brandin Smith.