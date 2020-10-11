Race for Hope 71 results

Race for Hope prelim

LOCUST GROVE -- Friday night's preliminary feature race results from the fourth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway with starting position in parentheses. The top 10 finishers advanced to the main event, which was held Saturday night:

1. Tom Berry Jr. (1), Newberg, N.D.

2. Tanner Black (7), Otis, Kan.

3. Terry Phillips (22), Springfield, Mo.

4. Jake O'Neill (8), Tucson, Ariz.

5. Marcus Yarie (18), Wausau, Wis.

6. Lane Mari (3), Imperial, Calif.

7. Justin O'Brien (15), West Union, Iowa

8. Curtis Cook (11), Conway

9. Travis Mosley (19), Batesville

10. Dennis Schoenfeld (21), Van Buren

11. Clay Norris (27), Searcy

12. Wayne Brooks (12), Bald Knob

13. Craig Oakes (30), Marshall, Texas

14. Neal Flowers (13), Hobbs, N.M.

15. Ashton Wilkey (28), Batesville

16. Joey Gee (16), Bald Knob

17. Jon Mitchell (25), Texarkana, Texas

18. Matt Barry (26), West Plains, Mo.

19. Ricky Engles Jr. (14), Mount Pleasant

20. Nathan Stewart (9), Bryant

21. Michael Luberda Jr. (2), Au Gres, Mich.

22. Rusty Jeffrey (20), Batesville

23. Brint Hartwick (10), Quitman

24. Andrew Moreno (6), Jonesboro

25. Roger Witt (24), Batesville

26. Troy Schaberg (4), Amity

27. Justin Whitehead (5), Texarkana

28. Chuck Sanders (17), Mabelvale

29. Collen Winebarger (29), Corbett, Ore.

30. Randy Weaver (23), Little Rock

Heat winners -- Moreno, Harwick, Luberda, O'Neill, Whitehead, Schaberg, Berry, Mari, Stewart, Black. B-Main winners -- Ryan Moore, Brandin Smith.