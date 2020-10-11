Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Race for Hope 71 results

by Steve Rogers | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Race for Hope prelim

LOCUST GROVE -- Friday night's preliminary feature race results from the fourth annual Race for Hope 71 IMCA modified event at Batesville Motor Speedway with starting position in parentheses. The top 10 finishers advanced to the main event, which was held Saturday night:

1. Tom Berry Jr. (1), Newberg, N.D.

2. Tanner Black (7), Otis, Kan.

3. Terry Phillips (22), Springfield, Mo.

4. Jake O'Neill (8), Tucson, Ariz.

5. Marcus Yarie (18), Wausau, Wis.

6. Lane Mari (3), Imperial, Calif.

7. Justin O'Brien (15), West Union, Iowa

8. Curtis Cook (11), Conway

9. Travis Mosley (19), Batesville

10. Dennis Schoenfeld (21), Van Buren

11. Clay Norris (27), Searcy

12. Wayne Brooks (12), Bald Knob

13. Craig Oakes (30), Marshall, Texas

14. Neal Flowers (13), Hobbs, N.M.

15. Ashton Wilkey (28), Batesville

16. Joey Gee (16), Bald Knob

17. Jon Mitchell (25), Texarkana, Texas

18. Matt Barry (26), West Plains, Mo.

19. Ricky Engles Jr. (14), Mount Pleasant

20. Nathan Stewart (9), Bryant

21. Michael Luberda Jr. (2), Au Gres, Mich.

22. Rusty Jeffrey (20), Batesville

23. Brint Hartwick (10), Quitman

24. Andrew Moreno (6), Jonesboro

25. Roger Witt (24), Batesville

26. Troy Schaberg (4), Amity

27. Justin Whitehead (5), Texarkana

28. Chuck Sanders (17), Mabelvale

29. Collen Winebarger (29), Corbett, Ore.

30. Randy Weaver (23), Little Rock

Heat winners -- Moreno, Harwick, Luberda, O'Neill, Whitehead, Schaberg, Berry, Mari, Stewart, Black. B-Main winners -- Ryan Moore, Brandin Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT